Western Backed Terrorists in Syria: "Accepted Truths" Are Black Lies

By Mark Taliano

Canada's terrorist proxies in Syria -- all of them al Qaeda, or al Qaeda affiliated, including Daesh -- murder civilians as policy. During their reign of terror in Aleppo, for example, NATO terrorists murdered about 11,000 civilians.[1]

More recently, terrorists murdered about 8 civilians, including these university students. This is part of the disappeared reality.[2]

The dark reality of what is really happening in Syria is suppressed beneath the lies of the Qaeda-affiliated "White Helmets"[3], the fake tweets from Bana Alabed's al Qaeda parents[4], and a myriad other deceptions -- all war propaganda. But the reality exists nonetheless.

Yet after seven years of the dirty war on Syria, even as the NATO terrorists are being destroyed, the "accepted truth", which is a Big Lie, prevails. Despite the abundance of empirical evidence that contradicts the mainstream stories, Canadians still think that we are fighting terrorism, they still think that "Bana's tweets" represent reality, and they still think that the White Helmets are saviours.

Canadians still think that these wars are waged for "humanitarian" purposes,despite the proven lies that paved the way for the destruction of Libya, Iraq, and countless other countries, and the fact that "Assad must go!" regime change wars are entirely illegal. Canadians still think that Assad is the monster and that we and our al Qaeda proxies are the saviors. This is the "accepted truth", and it must not be violated.

Strange world that we live in. The truth can be turned upside down time and time again, and the war lies are accepted again and again, as if the historical record and critical thinking didn't exist.

As we prepare for another Christmas and congratulate ourselves for our generosity of spirit and deed and the "accepted truth" that we are a civilized country and wouldn't it be wonderful if other peoples were as civilized as us, there still lingers the dark reality.

Our terrorists commit genocide. They target and murder Christians and countless others, as policy. Our governments are entirely responsible for this barbarity, and our "accepted truths" are black lies.

Notes

[1] "UK taxpayers hand 200mn to Syrian opposition & White Helmets, journalist tells RT (VIDEO)." RT. 17 October, 2017. (https://www.rt.com/uk/406974-syria-white-helmet-taxpayer/) Accessed December 6, 2017.

[2] "Update-Death toll of Ekrema terrorist explosion rise to 8 people in addition to 18 others injured -- VIDEO." SANA News. 5 December, 2017. (http://sana.sy/en/?p=120151) Accessed 7 December, 2017.

[3] "Vanessa Beeley Presents Expose' on White Helmets at Swiss Press Club in Geneva." 21st Century Wire. 28 November, 2017. (http://21stcenturywire.com/2017/11/28/vanessa-beeley-presents-new-white-helmets-expose-to-swiss-press-club-geneva/) Accessed 7 December, 2017.

[4] Press TV's interview with Carla Ortiz." 6 December, 2017. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=890XAqJ0A3Y). Accessed 7 December, 2017.

All of the post-9/11 wars were sold to Western audiences through a sophisticated network of interlocking governing agencies that disseminate propaganda to both domestic and foreign audiences. But the dirty war on Syria is different. The degree of war propaganda levelled at Syria and contaminating humanity at this moment is likely unprecedented. I had studied and written about Syria for years, so I was not entirely surprised by what I saw.

Retired high school teacher, writer, activist

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

