"Were You Sad or Were You Happy?". The Destruction of Syria's Industrial Heartland

opednews.com Headlined to H3 4/25/18

Author 500720
Mark Taliano reporting from Syria

Sheikh Najjar, an industrial city spanning 4,400 hectares, is part of the Industrial heartland of Syria. Before the war, it accounted for 40% of the country's GDP.

Western terrorists have targeted Syria's industrial base since the beginning of the war, stealing what they could, and destroying everything else.

In the video below, a factory owner explained that when Daesh/ISIS was attacking, he kept lights low so his factory wouldn't be attacked. Janice Kortkamp, leader of the Salam Syria tour rhetorically asked him, for the benefit of disillusioned Western audiences,

"So when the city was liberated, were you sad or were you happy?"

Source: Mario Heineman Jaillet

The destruction of a country's industrial base is part of the Imperial Dirty Game. The industrial collapse drastically devalued the Syrian currency, it disemployed 50,000 workers, and it strengthened economies of plunder and terrorism.

All of the pre-planned Death and Destruction are Imperial Success Stories. The "Dirty Games" are pre-planned War Crimes.

Mark Taliano is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG) and the author of Voices from Syria, Global Research Publishers, 2017.

Featured image is from the author.

(Image by Global Research)
The original source of this article is Global Research

Copyright Mark Taliano, Global Research, 2018

 

Retired high school teacher, writer, activist

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

