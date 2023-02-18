Were Trump and lawyer in Cahoots?



Cahoots

(Image by Lapsang Photos from flickr) Details DMCA





By Bob Gaydos

Glenn Kirschner, one of the legion of former Justice Department lawyers enjoying a side gig as media experts explaining the legal ins and outs and many perils facing Donald Trump in several cases in several jurisdictions around the country, recently said that actions by federal prosecutors suggest they may think one of Trump's many lawyers might have been in Cahoots* with the ex-president on matters regarding the many missing classified government documents.

To all of which I say, where the heck is Cahoots? And were they hiding documents there, too?

I first encountered the Cahoots Conundrum a dozen years ago when stories spread about members of Pakistan's military and intelligence agencies being in Cahoots with Al-Qaeda on hiding Osama bin Laden.

"It is disingenuous for anyone to blame Pakistan or state institutions of Pakistan, including the ISI and the armed forces, for being in Cahoots with Al Qaeda," said Yousuf Raza Gilani, then prime minister of Pakistan.

There were questions at the time about how the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks, the most-sought fugitive in the world, could have been living comfortably with his family in a walled compound within walking distance of Pakistan's version of West Point. Somehow, Cahoots was involved. Maybe that's where the deal was made to hide bin Laden.

My research at the time supported that possibility, with Cahoots being mentioned in questionable dealings in Mexico involving the Catholic Church, the police, and drug cartels. Also in Afghanistan, involving the Afghan military and the Taliban. It seemed to be an ideal place to go to make shady deals because no one apparently knew where Cahoots was. Still don't, apparently.

The current Cahoots conundrum mentioned by Kirschner involves one M. Evan Corcoran, Trump and classified documents. Corcoran, a lawyer, wrote a statement for Trump stating that he was in possession of no more classified documents. This followed an FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago home that uncovered hundreds of such items.

Trump had another lawyer sign the statement written by Corcoran and give it to the FBI. No more documents. Case closed. But the National Archives disagreed. They suggested the FBI look again. Of course, Trump being Trump, a subsequent search uncovered dozens more documents.

So Trump and or his lawyer(s) lied to the FBI. Did Corcoran know there were more documents? Did the other lawyer? Did Trump? Was Trump in Cahoots with one or both of them cooking something up?

Corcoran is claiming attorney-client privilege to avoid testifying before a grand jury investigating Trump's documents stash. The other lawyer has testified to the grand jury. Prosecutors have reportedly asked a federal judge to deny the attorney-client privilege claim because they believe Corcoran's legal services were used in furtherance of a crime. That nullifies attorney-client privilege.

So many questions:

# Did Corcoran know there were more documents when he wrote the statement?

# Did Trump lie to him?

# Did the other lawyer know about the documents?

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).