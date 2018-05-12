- Advertisement -

In the privacy of intimate relationships, I have engaged in role-playing and other consensual sexual activity.

"""""""""""""""""" - NY Attorney General Eric Schneiderman upon resigning



I'm not going to sit here, with the benefit of hindsight, and judge the very good people who made hard decisions, who were running the agency in very extraordinary circumstances.

"""""""""""""""""" - Gina Haspel, before the Senate Intelligence Committee



Life and politics are getting weirder and weirder. Now we have a powerful political figure -- the New York state attorney general -- who publicly advocated for, and allied with, the #MeToo Movement, who fought for the physical safety of women vis--vis men in the criminal justice system, who is, out-of-the-blue, outed by four women who accuse him of choking and beating them. His immediate explanation is that, whatever he did, he was participating in "consensual sexual ... role-playing."



It's becoming so weird it's now trite to say: "You can't make this stuff up."





Women's Role in US Torture

