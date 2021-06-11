 
 
Welcome to our garden

Welcome Welcome

Welcome to our garden

Glad you could make it


Our garden would like to meet you

It rained last night and the sun is shining

All the plants are happy


Would you like some dill?

Oh, you like our driftwood gate?

Over there is another garden just for herbs


Raspberries and blueberries

Over there

And those are plum trees


What are you growing this year?

This will be arugula

And that bed is all garlic


Love garlic

We're serious gardeners now

We used to be otherwise occupied


But the plants set us straight

They said You have to stop

Being snobs and a**holes and bodybuilders


And plunderers and builders and soldiers

And bankers and zookeepers and miners

And car dealers and reporters


Actually they didn't say any of this

They didn't say anything

They just started flourishing


It was hard giving up our old ways

But we saw the light

So Welcome to our garden


You have to understand

This isn't old rocket science

But it is new rocket science


It's going to get us into new space

We're heading for the stars

We're gardeners

 

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger  and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation.
 

j dial

Comment by j dial:

I certainly wish the garden I sporadically struggle to grow would have that kind of effect on me!

It's hard for me to appreciate the feeling of dirt beneath fingernails. But maybe this will inspire ...

Submitted on Friday, Jun 11, 2021 at 9:36:49 PM

