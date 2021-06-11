Welcome Welcome

Welcome to our garden

Glad you could make it

Our garden would like to meet you

It rained last night and the sun is shining

All the plants are happy

Would you like some dill?

Oh, you like our driftwood gate?

Over there is another garden just for herbs

Raspberries and blueberries

Over there

And those are plum trees

What are you growing this year?

This will be arugula

And that bed is all garlic

Love garlic

We're serious gardeners now

We used to be otherwise occupied

But the plants set us straight

They said You have to stop

Being snobs and a**holes and bodybuilders

And plunderers and builders and soldiers

And bankers and zookeepers and miners

And car dealers and reporters

Actually they didn't say any of this

They didn't say anything

They just started flourishing

It was hard giving up our old ways

But we saw the light

So Welcome to our garden

You have to understand

This isn't old rocket science

But it is new rocket science

It's going to get us into new space

We're heading for the stars

We're gardeners