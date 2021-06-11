Welcome Welcome
Welcome to our garden
Glad you could make it
Our garden would like to meet you
It rained last night and the sun is shining
All the plants are happy
Would you like some dill?
Oh, you like our driftwood gate?
Over there is another garden just for herbs
Raspberries and blueberries
Over there
And those are plum trees
What are you growing this year?
This will be arugula
And that bed is all garlic
Love garlic
We're serious gardeners now
We used to be otherwise occupied
But the plants set us straight
They said You have to stop
Being snobs and a**holes and bodybuilders
And plunderers and builders and soldiers
And bankers and zookeepers and miners
And car dealers and reporters
Actually they didn't say any of this
They didn't say anything
They just started flourishing
It was hard giving up our old ways
But we saw the light
So Welcome to our garden
You have to understand
This isn't old rocket science
But it is new rocket science
It's going to get us into new space
We're heading for the stars
We're gardeners