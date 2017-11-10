Power of Story
Wealthy Democratic Donor Stephen Cloobeck threatens Democratic Party's leftward move

Wealthy Democratic Donor Stephen Cloobeck appeared on MSNBC with Stephanie Ruhle. It was an interview that illustrated all that is wrong with the Democratic Party. Many get upset when we illustrate the similarities between the Establishment Democrats and Establishment Republicans. But this Democratic donor is exhibit 1. Wealthy Democratic Donor Stephen Cloobeck Threatens Party

"When Democrats continue to say, 'Down with the billionaires. We can't stand the rich,' said Stephanie Ruhle. "A lot of people want to be rich. So is it the right message that Democrats are going with?" "It's so effing wrong," said Stephen Cloobeck. "I've talked to Schumer. I've talked to Wyden. I've talked to Pelosi. And I said if you use the term billionaires again, I'm done. Because it's aspirational. I didn't start with anything. Just penalize everyone that's done well? We all want to do well. And we should be the party of doing well. We should be a party, of business and leadership. And it is very very disturbing when I hear the millionaire or billionaire word. And I told them to stop it. Knock it off." "Then are you worried that the Democratic Party is going too far to the left?" Ruhle asked. "So much so it drives me nuts, Cloobeck responded. "So much so it would make me quit the party. And I've made it very clear I'll cut your money off. And others will do the same." "Right now there is an opportunity," Ruhle said. "If Democrats lose for example in the state of Virginia. If that isn't a wake up call, that the Democratic leadership needs to get together and say we've got to find a middle ground, because if the Democrats continue to go far to the left, you've got that whole group in the center that just aren't going to go the way of Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders. And then you're gonna fracture the party even more." "It's fractured," Cloobeck replied. "It's broken. We need a new brand. It needs to be simple. Keep it simple -- tax reform. Keep it simple, -- infrastructure, no bumps in the road. What more do we have to say? They need to have a new brand created." "Are we going to see Democrats pull it together and vote together?" Ruhle asked. "A lot of Bernie supporters did not turn and vote for Hillary. They just didn't vote at all. "I know and I can tell you that if we go far left, I'm out," Cloobeck said. I'm out. We need middle-ground." "So when you tell the Democratic leadership this when you meet with Wyden and Pelosi and Schumer," Ruhle asked. "What did they say to you?" "Well," Cloobeck responded. "So far they've given me great signals that they're willing to participate and get there. We shall see." Watch the entire segment here.

 

Egberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX. Egberto is an ardent Liberal that believes tolerance is essential. His favorite phrase is "political involvement should be a requirement for citizenship". He believes that we must get away from the current policies that reward those who simply move money/capital and produce nothing tangible for our society. If a change in policy does not occur, America will be no different than many oligarchic societies where a few are able to accumulate wealth while
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

bright93

So half the country lives in poverty but we can all aspire to be billionaires? And more than 60% of the country has had no real wage increase since Richard Nixon or Jimmy Carter were in office? I think I will starve before I am sustained by such fairy tales. I guess we should all be happy and completely satisfied that someone, somewhere wins the lottery. Not even the French Aristocracy before 1789 had the gall to suggest the vast majority of disenfranchised, impoverished people should 'become Aristocrats.'

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 9:50:38 PM

Author 0
Leslie Johnson

This speaker is right on. It is a travesty that we are at war all over the Middle East when that war was started on an absolute lie...even giving the US some slack, we were either actively or tacitly involved in 9/11. Millions have died over there for the obscene objective of American Hegemony. It will not bode well for this country. Everything we have stood for in the past is now in shambles.

Submitted on Saturday, Nov 11, 2017 at 2:17:32 AM

Author 0
