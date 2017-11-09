Power of Story
We will resist. We will persist. And we will win.

Senator Elizabeth Warren
Senator Elizabeth Warren
A year ago this week, Hillary Clinton earned three million more votes than Donald Trump. She fought Trump. And Russian interference. And FBI interference. And an alt-Right media. And in any other democracy on Earth, she would be President right now.

So let's be really clear: We are not the minority party. We are the opposition party. A party with brains, a party with guts, and a party with heart.

And Tuesday, we proved it.

For 365 days, everyone has had an opinion about what went wrong last year. The pundits ("I always knew..."). The partisans ("Of course this loss happened because they..."). Lots of political types certain that they could have done it all much, much better.

People don't just wake up one day and elect leaders like Donald Trump because hey, "everything is awesome, but what the hell, let's roll the dice and make life interesting." People don't elect leaders who campaign for office by attacking communities of color, or religious groups, or immigrants, or women when things are just swell. Men like Trump come to power when countries are in real trouble -- when people start to lose hope for a better future and start looking for someone to blame.

This is bigger than just one campaign. Bigger than poll numbers or talking points or Facebook ads. And if we're going to lead the Democratic Party back from the wilderness and lead our country out of this dark time, then we can't waste any more energy arguing about who in our alliance should be voted off the island, or whether we should be the party of Black Lives Matter or the white working class.

I say we can care about a dad who's worried that his kid will have to move away from their factory town to find good work -- and we can care about a mom who's worried that her kid will get shot during a traffic stop.

We know how to win. We have to believe in ourselves, in our values, and in our absolute, unwavering willingness to get in there and fight. And we must see each other's fight as our own -- because none of us can win any of these fights alone.

That's how we stopped Trump and the Republicans from repealing health care from tens of millions of Americans. That's how we stopped his unconstitutional Muslim ban. And yesterday, that's how we elected Democratic governors in Virginia and New Jersey -- and incredible new leaders up and down the ballot in states across the country. I've never been prouder to be a part of this team.

Today isn't an easy day for people. What happened a year ago is still fresh, still raw, and still painful for people who gave their time, their energy, and their hearts to elect Hillary Clinton. I still remember the faces of the people I met in Ohio and Wisconsin, Nevada and Colorado, Missouri and North Carolina, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire. How hard we fought and how people looked to us with hope.

I wish last year had been different. Different for all of us.

This is our moment in history: Not the moment we wanted, but the moment we are called to. We will not back down. We will not play dead. We will not give up and go home.

The character of our country is not in its President, but in its people. And you are putting up one incredible fight -- to build a future, not just for some of us, but for all of us.

We will resist. We will persist. And we will win.

 

Elizabeth Warren was assistant to the president and a special adviser to the Treasury secretary on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. She single-handedly set us this bureau, putting in place the building blocks for an agency that will (more...)
 

George King

(Member since Aug 11, 2014)


Elizabeth. I gave you the benefit of the doubt during the election cycle, I no longer can accept your silence and participation in fraud on the US citizens. Have you no shame?

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 6:43:57 PM

Kenneth Johnson

(Member since Jun 24, 2014)


I doubt I will have the energy, by the time the next election rolls around, to get out and vote against anyone.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 7:03:43 PM

Janet Supriano

(Member since Oct 7, 2013)


Good one!

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 9:27:18 PM

BFalcon

(Member since Dec 20, 2008)


So you, like Obama, want us to win, you will only lead us by talking.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 7:28:06 PM

Frank Inbun

(Member since Jun 30, 2012)


Poor Hillary. If the Russians hadn't hacked, colluded, meddled and influenced, our poor befuddled, simple, impressionable, feeble, zombie brains, she would be enthroned in her rightful place as leader of the free world, bringing freedom and democracy and the Grim Reaper to the millions of huddled and oppressed people who will soon join the ever growing numbers of people who hate Americans. You'd think they would be grateful for our help in destroying their lives.
It's all Putin's fault!!

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 7:52:04 PM

Tim Sanders

(Member since Jul 19, 2017)


So Senator Warren, I fully expect you, as the only truly qualified political representative of the people, to run for President of the United States of America. And a fine president you will be!!

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 8:14:56 PM

Janet Supriano

(Member since Oct 7, 2013)


This is tongue in cheek, right?

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 3:51:49 PM

Lois Gagnon

(Member since Mar 21, 2011)


Where were you when we and Bernie needed you Liz? Oh yeah. Shilling for crooked Hillary.

Didn't you just admit the other day that the primary was rigged for Hillary? But that's not important now. Let's just forget about it and vote for the neoliberal/con Democrats anyway cuz at least they're not Trump.

We need a groundswell of a people's movement outside the corporate duopoly system. One that will shake and rattle the halls of illegitimate power to the ground.

You in? Didn't think so.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 8:53:35 PM

Janet Supriano

(Member since Oct 7, 2013)


Who's 'we,' Ms. Warren? And what do 'we' win?

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 1:02:09 AM

Jim Thomas

(Member since Jan 15, 2013)


Wow, I/m excited. If you are right about more election wins by the Dems, we can expect...what? More election fraud? More investor rights agreements? More screw the people policies? More illegal, immoral wars waged for the benefit of the 1%? More phony "progressive" health care programs? I once thought you "might" be a true progressive. I was wrong. The Democratic Party is a crime syndicate pretending to be a legitimate political party. I am through with the party..and with you. You are a complete fraud, as is Bernie Sanders and all the rest of those who claim to be progressives. By the way, despite the propaganda machine working against them the majority of the people have figured out that the establishment (meaning both parties) is committed to defrauding them. That is why the orange haired buffoon is in the White House. In case you haven't noticed, the people are really really angry, and they are eager to hear the nonsense spewed by demagogues. Sound familiar? It should.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 6:11:08 AM

Janet Supriano

(Member since Oct 7, 2013)


Wow!

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 3:53:27 PM

