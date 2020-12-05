We've Seen Biden and Democrat's Build Back Better Already!

We've Seen Joe Biden and the Democrat's bipartisan Build Back Better Already! - Voting Rights Within a Profit-Over-People Slavetocracy is not Change" -- Èzili Dantò, human rights lawyer
"Build Back Better" is the slogan of the Joe Biden 2020 presidential campaign just like "Build Back Better," was the post-2010 earthquake slogan for Obama-Biden with Bill and Hillary Clinton in Haiti.
In this interview, Èzili Dantò of HLLN/FreeHaiti provides historical grounding for revolutionaries about the current "Build Back Better" promise of the Demonrats. It's viewed through the templates, like the Vincent Oge template, which was the struggle for Civil rights or voting rights within a slavetocracy back in the 1790s, or the white liberal Sonthonax template or the Toussaint Louverture template. Watch and understand why Desalin's freedom and economic template is not even talked about...
Bipartisan oppression
Been there, done that: Seen it already!
Seen Biden's Built Back Better during Haiti earthquake
"We've seen Joe Biden's BUILT BACK BETTER already" - Èzili on U.S. 2020 Elections. Watch video here, here and here.
Fox or Wolf, it's still an animal and predator
"I remember when Anthony Fauci gave disease a black face." See photo. Consider, The Eugenicist Mindset Propelling Operation Warp Speed w/ Whitney Webb
Èzili for Island of Dominica on Vertieres 2020
Three Èzili Dantò Points for A New World
