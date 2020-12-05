 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 12/5/20

We've Seen Biden and Democrat's Build Back Better Already!

By (View How Many People Read This)   2 comments
Author 14934
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Èzili Dantò
Become a Fan
  (20 fans)


We've Seen Joe Biden and the Democrat's bipartisan Build Back Better Already! - Voting Rights Within a Profit-Over-People Slavetocracy is not Change" -- Èzili Dantò, human rights lawyer

"Build Back Better" is the slogan of the Joe Biden 2020 presidential campaign just like "Build Back Better," was the post-2010 earthquake slogan for Obama-Biden with Bill and Hillary Clinton in Haiti.


In this interview, Èzili Dantò of HLLN/FreeHaiti provides historical grounding for revolutionaries about the current "Build Back Better" promise of the Demonrats. It's viewed through the templates, like the Vincent Oge template, which was the struggle for Civil rights or voting rights within a slavetocracy back in the 1790s, or the white liberal Sonthonax template or the Toussaint Louverture template. Watch and understand why Desalin's freedom and economic template is not even talked about...

Bipartisan oppression
Bipartisan oppression
(Image by ezilidanto.com)   Details   DMCA

FreeHaitiMovement photo and album
*
Been there, done that: Seen it already!

It doesn't matter what they call themselves. Republicans or Democrats. They play hero/villain and change seats every four or eight years. Civil Rights within this profit over people system is still slavery for the unfortunate world masses. They put a Black face or puppet on it to sometimes prolong their reign, feed better off the brainwashed sheeple.
Seen Biden's Built Back Better during Haiti earthquake
Seen Biden's Built Back Better during Haiti earthquake
(Image by Èzili Dantò of HLLN/FreeHaiti Movement)   Details   DMCA

"We've seen Joe Biden's BUILT BACK BETTER already" - Èzili on U.S. 2020 Elections. Watch video here, here and here.

Fox or Wolf, it's still an animal and predator
Fox or Wolf, it's still an animal and predator
(Image by Èzili Dantò of HLLN/FreeHaiti Movement)   Details   DMCA

ezilidanto.com

"I remember when Anthony Fauci gave disease a black face." See photo. Consider, The Eugenicist Mindset Propelling Operation Warp Speed w/ Whitney Webb

Èzili for Island of Dominica on Vertieres 2020
Èzili for Island of Dominica on Vertieres 2020
(Image by Èzili Dantò of HLLN/FreeHaiti)   Details   DMCA


- Hidden History of Haiti - Battle of Vertières
-The Pitfalls of Liberalism by Kwame Ture
-Haiti: Until She Spoke
- Avatar Haiti - A FreeHaiti posting for November 18th on the Battle of Vertieres
- Desalin 2020 teach-in video
- Emisyon Eritye Papa Desalin, Another Nov in Blackface: Biden, Harris, Hanneken & Conze
Èzili Warriorship and Desalin Legacy For Today - Pan African Daily TV
___________________________________________

Become an Èzili patron on Patreon, support Èzili Dantò's justice and cultural works

Èzili Dantò is creating Videos, Books, Ancestral Honor & Respect, FreeHaiti, ZiliDesigns | Patreon

Three Èzili Dantò Points for A New World
Three Èzili Dantò Points for A New World
(Image by Èzili Dantò of HLLN/FreeHaiti Movement)   Details   DMCA

(Article changed on December 5, 2020 at 02:09)

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Èzili Dantò Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Human Rights Lawyer, Èzili Dantò is dedicated to correcting the media lies and colonial narratives about Haiti. An award winning playwright, a performance poet, author and lawyer, Èzili Dantò is founder of the Haitian (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Did mining and oil drilling trigger the Haiti earthquake?

The Avatar Movie from a Black perspective

Rush Limbaugh/Clear Channel must be held accountable for racial, sexual slur and hate tirade on Haitians

Haiti: Brandt Busted as Clintons with Hollywood celebrate sweatshop

Oil in Haiti, reasons for the US occupation, Part 2

Bring Back Our Girls: Rescue the 234 schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram gunmen

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Èzili Dantò

Become a Fan
Author 14934
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Apr 20, 2008), 20 fans, 111 articles, 14 quicklinks, 291 comments, 1 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

  New Content

Been there, done that: Seen it already!

"Build Back Better" is the slogan of the Joe Biden 2020 presidential campaign just like "Build Back Better," was the post-2010 earthquake slogan for Obama-Biden with Bill and Hillary Clinton in Haiti.


Submitted on Saturday, Dec 5, 2020 at 12:53:39 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Georgianne Nienaber

Become a Fan
Author 3681
(Member since Nov 14, 2006), 47 fans, 341 articles, 73 quicklinks, 754 comments, 16 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram Page

Reply to Èzili Dantò:   New Content

Hi Ezili,

I remember that also. And I remember Cheryl Mills' email to Hillary and Ken Merten that said, in part, that ''we really know how to run an election'' after the vote count in the 2010 Haiti election was changed to put US puppet Michel Martelly in power as president. I really do believe that that election, and others like it, were dress rehearsals for what has happened to our election process. Sometimes we see too much. But you had to be there or know what you (Ezili) know to recognize deja vu all over again. Except this time it is happening here.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 5, 2020 at 2:35:11 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 