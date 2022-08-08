 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 3 Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 8/8/22

We the People are Free to Choose Truth or Live The Big Lie

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Marcello Rollando
Become a Fan
  (10 fans)

America is a tale of two Countries
America is a tale of two Countries
(Image by Marcello Rollando)   Details   DMCA
America may survive with both dishonest old white men cloning false prophets creating conservative conspiracies, but it can only thrive when an empowered majority learns to discern the truth instead of, taking our country back, to keep up with the Alex Joneses.

We ignore gun manufacturers manufacturing owners of militarized weapons targeting innocent civilians - or we disarm LaPierre and all profiteering off murdered school children, with legal accountable.

Admitting 1776-1782 Red Coat loyalists are the inspirational connecting bridge to those who chose a war of secession against the United States of America to preserve, protect and defend their perceived right to prosper off the free hard labor of enslaved children, raped women and men in chains - we heal.

Not all Americans believing in The Don's second coming are card carrying members of the third of Americans possessed by a predictive tradition of attaching themselves to the loudest voice screaming the most fabrications, owning those who know not what they do, with just a sip from the cup of deception.

We can genuflect at the CPAC altar of creating tension, manufacturing exaggerated fears and unwarranted hatred now devouring the Party of Lincoln - or op out of hanging ourselves on the burning crosses of arrogant anti-justice Justices and trumped rioters treading on our Constitution.

When we advance beyond the foot soldiers deceitfully Cruzing in Stack Formation against democracy, we hold fast to our collective faith in our exceptional peaceful transition of power.

Shall we settle for the freedom bequeathed only to those resembling the gender and color of our Founding Fathers - or have a new birth of freedom overdue for our diverse evolution?

Conservative anti-abortion votes expose supreme hypocrisy of before birth care vs. after aging-out of at twenty-one neglects.

Our Constitution is not just a piece of old parchment under glass, but exceptional promises amended through time and wisdom, etched in our very political soul-searching to shield us from mob rule.

Are we not yet courageous enough to honor all who have and continue to sacrifice on foreign soil, defend truth in our courts of law, save lives in hospitals and educate our children by being living examples of our Constitutional freedoms and justice for all?

Our nation can maintain its admittedly fragile floundering foundation footing, facing fools floating fraudulent forces, finishing forty-five's flagrant falsehoods fortifying The Right - IF our American Dream includes choosing truth, rather than standing like a fused Red Army in ovation for a foreign fossil fawning for fascism.

We could mimic Trump's pressure on Wisconsin Assembly's elections committee - or persevere with democratic Inflation Reduction Act - despite Republicans refusing to help Americans needing insulin.

We could honor what we claim to be as America or emulate Pennsylvania's example of selectively cherry-picking primary election certification.

Shall we roll over blind-sided by Conservative Republicans' lip service to Christian values more akin to Gerald L. K Smith than the man from Nazareth - or stand tall in defense of, no one is above the law.

We can blame Black people frankly for gun violence, and the FBI for the violent January 6, 2021 insurrection against Congress and our U. S. Capitol - or embrace the truth that both hurts and sets us free from our ensconced prejudices, allowing manipulators of thought to capitalize on our weakness for quick and easy solutions.

We can blame presidents for roller-coaster prices at the pump, or we could vote out those in office who allow Corporations to profit off our financially challenging times, by evicting the elected who receive the largest donations from the big five oil companies.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Marcello Rollando Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Communications consultant and ghost writer for progressive political organizations, causes and candidates. Text/content contributor, script doctor, rewriting/editing political speeches and theatre scripts, screenplays, teleplays and other creative (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Too Many Secrets

Simple Truth: No Simple Solutions

Religion OMG!

When what They said could never happen in America, Happens"

ISIS -- Iran/Netanyahu GOP -- Fundamentalists - End Times

When Death Knocks Twice

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend