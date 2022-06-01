"We're not going to become a party to the war" said US Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield about Ukraine



UN Security Council President for the month of May, Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield speaks to the press The United States Representative and President of the United Nations Security Council for the month of May, Ambassador Linda ...

US Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield

"We're not going to become a party to the war", so said US Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield. The war she was referring to is in Ukraine.

It's hard to imagine a more dissembling piece of nonsense than what Greenfield said.

The US has been arming the Kiev regime with $billions of weapons now soon to include multiple rocket launchers that could hit Russian cities adjacent to Ukraine.

The reality is the US is conducting a proxy war in Ukraine.

