 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

We're mad as hell and we're not going to take it anymore"

By       Message Michael Payne       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 1/17/19

Author 23439
Become a Fan
  (81 fans)
From flickr.com: howard beale network {MID-342961}
howard beale network
(Image by AK Rockefeller)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Owner: AK Rockefeller at .flickr.com/people/79854445@N06/
License: Attribution-ShareAlike License

That title comes from the 1975 movie, Network. In this classic film a highly respected, longtime TV news anchor, Howard Beale, played by actor Peter Finch, reached a point at which his anger and frustration over what was happening in America simply boiled over.

One evening as he was doing his show he no longer could restrain himself. And he erupted in a fit of anger. After ranting about all the things that were wrong in this country, he railed at his audience and said; "So, I want you to get up now. I want all of you to get up out of your chairs. I want you to get up right now and go to the window. Open it, and stick your head out, and yell: 'I'm as mad as hell, and I'm not gonna take this anymore."

Well, that was then and now it's close to 45 years later. Has anything really changed since then, has this government taken the nation in new and more positive directions? Are this country's many problems even being addressed? It sure doesn't seem like much of anything has really changed and, in fact, things are even worse.

- Advertisement -

This U.S. government isn't much different from the one in place back in 1975, as evidenced by the fact that it continues to refuse to do the will of the people. But, as was the case back in Beale's time, the American people don't seem capable to rise up in a state of anger and frustration and do something about it. They look for new leaders to come forward to energize and motivate them to demand that this government changes its ways. But no such leaders are in sight.

In this article, I'll take Beale's words of anger and frustration and compare them with what is going on in this country today, how the people of our nation are reacting, or, how they are not reacting.

Beale: "I don't have to tell you things are bad. Everybody knows things are bad. It's a depression. Everybody's out of work or scared of losing their job. The dollar buys a nickel's worth. Banks are going bust."

- Advertisement -

Now, in today's America: the people watch as the U.S. corporations and the wealthiest Americans are given yet another massive $1.5 trillion tax cut while the majority of Americans get the crumbs left on the table. The rich get richer and a great portion of Americans have to work two or more jobs to make ends meet.

Beale: "we know the air is unfit to breathe and our food is unfit to eat, and we sit watching our TVs while some local newscaster tells us that today we had fifteen homicides and sixty-three violent crimes as if that's the way it's supposed to be."

Now: Americans watch as the administrators of the EPA, at the direction of Trump, have eliminated or watered down 76 important rules and regulations that were created to assure that the people of this country have clean water to drink and clean air to breathe. And that the environment is adequately protected.

- Advertisement -

Beale: "We know things are bad worse than bad. They're crazy. It's like everything everywhere is going crazy."

Now, in today's America: it's so bad that we now have a president who is emotionally challenged and, yet, Congressional Republicans who can see that he has these serious problems refuse to do anything about it and pretend that all is well. Their duty to this country, its people, and and the U.S. Constitution would be to remove him from office immediately through impeachment proceedings.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Michael Payne is an independent, progressive activist. His writings deal with social, economic, political and foreign policy issues. He is a featured writer on Opednews and Nation of Change and his articles have appeared on many other websites (more...)
 

Michael Payne Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Orwell's "1984" becoming a reality in modern-day America

Heed the Warning Signs; America is Edging Ever Closer to a Societal Implosion

Ethics and Morals in America; an Endangered Species

How Do You Spell Sociopath? G-O-P

The Beginning of the End for the U.S. Dollar as the World Reserve Currency

A U.S. President Defies Congress, the Constitution and the Will of the People; Will Impeachment Follow?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Michael Payne

Become a Fan
Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 81 fans, 474 articles, 2524 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Sometimes it seems that the mass of Americans have been mind-conditioned to the point that they just accept what is going with little to no objection; that this is the way it is, it's just the "new normal." And the question is: will it ever change?

Where is the rage, where is the outrage, where are the voices of the vast majority of Americans who should be going to their windows and shouting out, "We're mad as hell and we're not going to take it anymore?"

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 17, 2019 at 5:12:25 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 