Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 3/29/20

We're in the first stages of what could be the final implosion for American capitalism

(Page 1 of 2 pages)
Author 510691
Capitalist Wasteland - The Worship of Cars and Materialism
(Image by photographymontreal)   Details   DMCA

The system we live under is a drug addict. It's perpetually fixated on getting the next surge of profits, on maintaining the intake of financial assets that keeps it afloat. If an obstacle appears, it will find a way to keep the flow of capital going by sacrificing the wellbeing of those not in the exploiting class. Now that Covid-19 has presented an obstacle by forcing tens of millions of Americans out of work, the system's only solution is to siphon vast amounts of wealth to the rich while forcing poor and working people to sacrifice our health and resources.

In terms of the relief fund that the government will inevitably need to pay to keep the economy semi-stable, Republicans and Democrats are both trying to figure out how to give the bare minimum amount of money to the poor. All of the lower income people who are struggling to pay rent, bills, and other expenses will get a payment of only $1200, and the money likely won't come until around two months from now. Throughout this time, it's estimated that the U.S. unemployment rate will rise towards about 30%, and a steady income will also become harder to find for many of those who can still work.

This is because our economic crisis isn't just the result of a quarantine. The quarantine has been one of the catalysts that's set off a massive and long-foreseeable financial bubble. The debt-ridden housing market is part of it, the unsustainable banking system is part of it, and the inflated stock market is part of it. In the coming months and years, it will escalate into the greatest downturn since the Great Depression, far worse than the 2008 crash.

The planned economic relief efforts will do almost nothing for us. We'll overwhelmingly still be expected to pay rent, and to give money to the capitalist class in all of the other ways that America's highly privatized economy requires of us. If one of us gets Covid-19 or any other medical emergency, we'll still have to pay thousands of dollars to the insurance companies. For over forty years, the capitalist ruling class has made neoliberalism into the world's dominant economic model because neoliberalism has made them steadily richer. They won't give up this model now, not even in this time of crisis. So they can only make us redistribute even more of our wealth upward.

As the super-rich have lost hundreds of billions of dollars, and as the country has lost 500,000 millionaires, the Federal Reserve has been re-bailing out Wall Street. This bailout process began early last fall, long before the virus, so it's clear that the oligarchy has been anticipating the current financial unraveling throughout the last year and has been trying to compensate for the losses. Gloldman Sachs believes U.S. GDP could contract 24% by next quarter, meaning the executives and the big banks will get trillions of additional dollars in financial infusions over the coming months and years.

The Fed may be able to easily manage this job due to the innate ability of governments to create their own fiat money, but how can this money be translated into material value? As Karl Marx assessed, value comes from labor. And without a properly functioning labor force, the capitalist class will continue to lose their economic leverage. So as much as they abhor Marx' labor theory of value, the capitalists now need to adhere to its rules in order to protect their own interests.

This means that for Donald Trump, Fox News, many Republican politicians, and many of the capitalists who support them, there's reason to dismiss the extent of the threat from the virus. Even though the U.S. is now the country where the virus is most widespread, Trump is determined to reopen all of the country's businesses by Easter. The best argument Trump and his camp can find for this idea is that the harm from increased virus cases in this scenario of reopening is outweighed by the suffering Americans will endure if the economy remains largely closed.

While this argument is very likely incorrect and fundamentally callous, it acknowledges the nature of America's hyper-capitalist, neoliberal economic system. Unlike China, which has universal healthcare, a strong social safety net, and a police force that brings quarantined people groceries, the U.S. has become a Third World country for the have-nots. The newly unemployed masses have practically no support to turn to. So whatever businesses Trump reopens in the coming weeks, there will undoubtedly be many people who disregard the intensifying health risks and start showing up to work again. People will die from Trump's decision, but Trump and his camp ultimately won't care, and likely most of the workers will go along with it.

This is how our drug addict system is avoiding change. And it's why unless a strong welfare state comes to the U.S. and the other neoliberal countries that will be impacted by the economic collapse, global capitalism will continue on its current path of rapidly consuming itself. Now that the bottom has fallen out-the bottom of a labor force that can sustain economic growth-there's going to be a contraction that continues for a very long time.

America's economic shrinkage no doubt won't stop after the next quarter. It could go on for several years, like was the case during the years following the 1929 crash. At that point, the U.S. dollar will likely have declined far more than it has so far in the last two decades, potentially because of a European shift towards another currency. This is becoming more likely as China's enormous foreign Covid-19 medical aid wins over more countries to the side of the PRC, and as China's New Silk Road initiative continues to rise; this week alone, Italy joined the New Silk Road in defiance of its allies.

Whether or not the worldwide movement away from the dollar will actually cause the dollar to collapse, U.S. economic influence is going to continue to decline while China continues to rise. This is what will really dig into the assets of the American capitalist class, regardless of how much they try to grab up the wealth of the U.S. working class. American capitalism depends on the continuation of U.S./NATO imperialist hegemony, and China's movement towards global economic and military dominance is bringing this worldwide power dynamic closer to its end. China's financial support for many countries that have suffered under neo-colonialism, as well as the anti-colonialist effects of the Belt Road Initiative, are also helping shift the economic leverage towards the countries which the West has dominated for so long.

At some point in the next decade, the U.S. corporatocracy will no longer be able to extract enough profit from the Third World to maintain the American economy's former size. Combined with the costs from the continued collapse of the climate, this will make the U.S. economy unable to recover from the great crash of the early 2020s.

Or at least it won't be able to recover for as long as it remains capitalist; history shows that socialist countries are able to improve the living standards of their people while avoiding catastrophic recessions. This means that in the coming years, far more of America's poor and working people will have the potential to embrace the cause of socialist revolution, which is the only thing that can save them.

This scenario-economic meltdown amid irreversible imperial decline-is the chain of events that can lead to capitalism being replaced with socialism inside a core imperialist country. We poor and working class people in America may be facing a great hardship, but we can find our collective power by recognizing that the advantage is ultimately shifting away from our capitalist oppressors. Then we can organize towards the defeat of this system and the implementation of one that ends our misery.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Rainer Shea Social Media Pages:

Rainer Shea is writing articles that counter the propaganda of the capitalist/imperialist power establishment, and that help move us towards a socialist revolution.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
lila york

Become a Fan
Author 11671
(Member since Feb 18, 2008)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

another viewpoint on the rip-off from Dylan Ratigan and Jimmy Dore. a scam. Rainer, listen to this. Americans are really easy to scam and hoodwink.

click here

click here

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 6:28:48 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
Chuck Nafziger

Become a Fan
Author 24101
(Member since Oct 12, 2008)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to lila york:   New Content

Good link! I like Jimmy Dore and am waiting for him to catch on that the whole coronavirus panic is hyped up flu. I have to admire how diabolically clever this mild pandemic is for pulling off the theft.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 8:38:39 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndent
lila york

Become a Fan
Author 11671
(Member since Feb 18, 2008)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Chuck Nafziger:   New Content

Possible but I don't buy it. China did not shut down its country to fight a flu. It's a lethal bio-weapon, and they knew that.

But there was no excuse for bailing out zombie corporations in the wake of it.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 11:18:47 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndentIndent
Chuck Nafziger

Become a Fan
Author 24101
(Member since Oct 12, 2008)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to lila york:   New Content

Here is where my research has taken me. There are a whole bunch of viruses that have been used in the vetrinary business for years. A friend told me he worked at a vet supply place and they were dealing with coronavirus, injecting them in eggs over several generations to let the bird's immune system makes them less potent. Then the coronaviruses could be used in a vaccine to prevent a raging bird influenza. He worked there in 2005. There is a patent for a GMO changed coronavirus in 2015 by a Gates Funded institute in Great Britain, claiming rights for a gene edited version of a coronavirus where the gene editing lowered the pathogenacy like the generations of eggs had done before. It is very clear that people have been messing with coronaviruses, changing their potency, even using GMO techniques. All the numbers say this is an average flu with average mortality. Shout the numbers, much distorted 24/7 and normal becomes ten times as bad. Great Britain has downgraded its rating of this bug. By lying and screaming "highly infective", strict sanitation protocols are invoked involving so much work it makes an average flu overwhelm our pathetic medical system. Cheer the first responders just like 9-11. And look how they made us jump through plague fear hoops from which most people will never recover. So they can use it again and again with other viruses. My friend said they used a lot of different kinds in vet work and there were many represented at Event 201 where this pandemic was gamed last October. There were representatives from both the US and Chinese CDC at Event 201. We've been had big time.

From John Rappoport:
"Dr. Anthony Fauci, the US front man for managing the "pandemic," has just written an article that ought to be titled: I WAS WRONG AND THIS IS MY CONFESSION.

Fauci, New England Journal of Medicine, March 26, "Covid-19 -- Navigating the Uncharted":

"If one assumes that the number of asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic cases is several times as high as the number of reported cases, the case fatality rate may be considerably less than 1%. This suggests that the overall clinical consequences of Covid-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza (which has a case fatality rate of approximately 0.1%) or a pandemic influenza (similar to those in 1957 and 1968)..."

In case there is any doubt, those "pandemic influenza seasons" of 1957 and 1968 did NOT result in any lockdowns. People went outdoors. They mingled. They sat in stadiums. They went to their jobs."

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 12:55:23 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
lila york

Become a Fan
Author 11671
(Member since Feb 18, 2008)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

The virus had nothing to do with the stock market collapse. It was a McGuffin that allowed them to reset. maybe they are done, maybe not. could go lower. should of course, but nevermind.

Rainer all western countries are printing their asses off. The dollar can therefore only go down against a newly instituted sdr or against gold and land. all central banks are in the game together.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 at 9:47:36 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
George King

Become a Fan
Author 95129
(Member since Aug 11, 2014)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Rainer, thank you for a very good on target article. I would go a little further on the subject but I have been beating this horse to death ad nauseum for the better part of this decade. There is a comment (karlof1) from a very good article that encapsulate my thoughts and feelings on this subject. I disagree on one point, "At some point in the next decade" there has been a quickening and the Empire that I call a transnational criminal cabal has reached that point and is a matter of weeks or months when all will see if not already, the writing on the wall.

"Well, I'd say the Outlaw US Empire's policies were already unhinged and have been so for decades. My working hypothesis on the current crisis views Imperial planners as upset as mad hornets given the massive blowback China initiated when it Cried Wolf and got WHO and its Asian neighbors to recognize COVID-19 as a pandemic threat and to react extremely proactively to it in a manner never anticipated by Pompeo and TrumpCo. They may dream of launching military operations, but those risk spreading the virus throughout its armed forces--and the medical support system for the Outlaw US Empire's military is just as terrible as its civilian counterpart--perhaps even worse. Its only allied Bloc is also in disarray with its individual members looking after their own as the false mirage of bloc solidarity rapidly vanished. Both the EU and NATO as organizations are under heavy attack by the virus and their future's tenuous.

On the other side, both China and Russia are emerging as huge winners for their unqualified aid to stricken neighbors and nations beyond. China's introduction of a Health Road component to its BRI proposal is a huge coup that the Outlaw US Empire can in no ways equal anywhere--not even within its home nation. The Playground Bully's been reduced to cat-calling and shaking its fist while the rest of the world looks on, while trying to figure out how to jettison the dollarized international commercial & financial systems before more damage is done. IMO, the world's better able now than in 1929 to localize the coming financial crisis to North America. And it will be that crisis that finally forces the retrenchment of the Outlaw US Empire.

The measures it took yesterday to aid its economic situation will fail as they're the wrong medicine prescribed for the wrong crisis, which will result in an even deeper crisis, somewhat repeating events after 1929. Yes, those are future events. IMO, the only way the Empire can avoid that path is to instigate nuclear war, which would result in its annihilation. Ultimately, the only way a new path will be taken by the USA is if its citizenry can regain control of the national government--yes, I've been writing that same sentence for awhile. The fuse is lit and Congress just made it much harder to extinguish through its very misguided "bailout." My local newspaper opined New Orleans will be the next mass eruption node of viral infection. As Prashad noted in his essay I linked to yesterday, we don't want to return to normal because normal is a big part of the problem."

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 2:51:47 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
Nels Wight

Become a Fan
Author 2581
(Member since Sep 3, 2006)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to George King:   New Content

Good sparked retort, George. Amazing piece.eh?

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 12:55:07 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndent
George King

Become a Fan
Author 95129
(Member since Aug 11, 2014)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Nels Wight:   New Content

Aye Nels, I was just thinking about you sitting on the beach while this piece played through my head. You can find the Lyrics here but the serenity of lost hope somehow calms one soul for the moment like hitting bottom and accepting the loneliness of surrender before the ascending rise in spirit like the Phoenix rising from the fire......

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 7:35:21 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndentIndent
Nels Wight

Become a Fan
Author 2581
(Member since Sep 3, 2006)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to George King:   New Content

Thankee kindly, George

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 9:39:24 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 