US Senator Richard Blumenthal D-CT, Senator Lindsey Graham R-S.C. and Ukraine President Zelensky meeting in Kiev August 23, 2023

Delusion seems to reign in the US Senate if Senator Richard Blumenthal D- CT represents an example of its current makeup.

He along with Senator Elizabeth Warren D-Mass and Senator Lindsey Graham R-S.C. were recently in Ukraine meeting with Ukraine President Zelensky in Kiev.

As the spokesmen for the group here are a few quotes from Blumenthal's opinion piece which was published in the "Connecticut Post" on August 29, 2023. [1]

"Even Americans who have no particular interest in freedom and independence in democracies worldwide, should be satisfied that we're getting our monies worth on our Ukraine investment".

"For less than 3 Percent of our nation's military budget, we've enabled Ukraine to degrade Russia's military strength by half. We've united NATO and caused the Chinese to rethink their invasion plans for Taiwan. We've helped restore faith and confidence in America's leadership-moral and miltary. All without a single woman or man injured or lost, and without any diversion or misappropriation of American aid."

Blumenthal was impressed with Zelensky's "magnetic energy", "resolve and resilience" and him admitting Ukraine could not have survived without America and our allies".

"Ukraine is at the tip of the spear, fighting for independence and freedom".

Zelensky "doesn't want or need our troops but desperately needs the tools to win i.e. "more tanks, planes, guns, ammunition and everything else".

