We're All Trespassers Now in the Face of the Government's Land Grabs

Think about it.

That house you live in, the car you drive, the small (or not so small) acreage of land that has been passed down through your family or that you scrimped and saved to acquire, whatever money you manage to keep in your bank account after the government and its cronies have taken their first and second and third cut"none of it is safe from the government's greedy grasp.

At no point do you ever have any real ownership in anything other than the clothes on your back.

Everything else can be seized by the government under one pretext or another (civil asset forfeiture, unpaid taxes, eminent domain, public interest, etc.).

The American Dream has been reduced to a lease arrangement in which we are granted the privilege of endlessly paying out the nose for assets that are only ours so long as it suits the government's purposes.

And when it doesn't suit the government's purposes? Watch out.

This is not a government that respects the rights of its citizenry or the law. Rather, this is a government that sells its citizens to the highest bidder and speaks to them in a language of force.

Under such a fascist regime, the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which declares that no person shall "be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation," has become yet another broken shield, incapable of rendering any protection against corporate greed while allowing the government to justify all manner of "takings" in the name of the public good.

Practically anything goes now.

Relying on the U.S. Supreme Court's 2005 ruling in Kelo v. City of New London, entire neighborhoods have been seized and bulldozed to make way for shopping malls, sports complexes and corporate offices .

Indeed, little has prevented the government from bulldozing its way through the Fifth Amendment in an effort to take from the middle and lower classes and fatten the coffers of the corporate elite.

For instance, consider the government's pipeline projects.

All across the country, power companies have been given the green light to build massive gas and oil pipelines that crisscross the country , cutting through private and public lands, as well as unspoiled wilderness.

"Yet despite oft-repeated claims by politicians and oil executives about the danger of relying on foreign oil, this U.S. petroleum renaissance never was designed to make America energy self-sufficient," points out journalist Sandy Tolan. "A growing amount of that oil will end up in China, Japan, the Netherlands, even Venezuela ."

So much for the public use, huh?

These pipeline projects which are getting underway in a dozen states have stirred up a hornet's nest of protests. Not all of the protests that have arisen in response to these pipeline projects hinge on environmental concerns.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

John W. Whitehead is an attorney and author who has written, debated and practiced widely in the area of constitutional law and human rights.
 

