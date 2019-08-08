 
 
Send a Tweet
- Advertisement -
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 4 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 8/8/19

We're All Enemies of the State: Draconian Laws, Precrime & the Surveillance State

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     (# of views)   4 comments
Author 87833
Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Whitehead
Become a Fan
  (47 fans)

NSA Parody Logo
NSA Parody Logo
(Image by theglobalpanorama)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

We've been down this road many times before.

If the government is consistent about any one thing, it is this: it has an unnerving tendency to exploit crises and use them as opportunities for power grabs under the guise of national security.

Cue the Emergency State, the government's Machiavellian version of crisis management that justifies all manner of government tyranny in the so-called name of national security.

- Advertisement -

Terrorist attacks, mass shootings, "unforeseen economic collapse, loss of functioning political and legal order, purposeful domestic resistance or insurgency, pervasive public health emergencies, and catastrophic natural and human disasters": the government has been anticipating and preparing for such crises for years now.

It's all part of the grand plan for total control.

The government's proposed response to the latest round of mass shootings-red flag gun laws, precrime surveillance, fusion centers, threat assessments, mental health assessments, involuntary confinement-is just more of the same.

- Advertisement -

It's a simple enough formula: first, you create fear, then you capitalize on it by seizing power.

For instance, in his remarks on the mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, President Trump promised to give the FBI "whatever they need" to investigate and disrupt hate crimes and domestic terrorism.

Let that sink in a moment.

In a post-9/11 America, Trump's promise bodes ill for whatever remnants of freedom we have left. With that promise, flippantly delivered without any apparent thought for the Constitution's prohibitions on such overreach, the president has given the FBI the green light to violate Americans' civil liberties in every which way.

This is how the Emergency State works, after all.

So what does the government's carefully calibrated response to this current crisis mean for freedom as we know it? Compliance and control.

- Advertisement -

For starters, consider Trump's embrace of red flag gun laws, which allow the police to remove guns from people "suspected" of being threats, will only add to the government's power.

Be warned: these laws, growing in popularity as a legislative means by which to seize guns from individuals viewed as a danger to themselves or others, are yet another Trojan Horse, a stealth maneuver by the police state to gain greater power over an unsuspecting and largely gullible populace.

Seventeen states, plus the District of Columbia, now have red flag laws on their books. That number is growing.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

John Whitehead Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John W. Whitehead is an attorney and author who has written, debated and practiced widely in the area of constitutional law and human rights. Whitehead's aggressive, pioneering approach to civil liberties has earned him numerous accolades and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Path to Total Dictatorship: America's Shadow Government and Its Silent Coup

Operation Vigilant Eagle: Is This Really How We Honor Our Nation's Veterans?

Licensed to Kill: The Growing Phenomenon of Police Shooting Unarmed Citizens

Miley Cyrus and the Pornification of America

Common Core: A Lesson Plan for Raising Up Compliant, Non-Thinking Citizens

The Land of the Blind: The Illusion of Freedom in America

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
4 people are discussing this page, with 4 comments  Post Comment

P.Brooks Mcginnis

Become a Fan
Author 513518

(Member since May 8, 2019), 5 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

No More War

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 8, 2019 at 4:12:54 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
lila york

Become a Fan
Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 98 fans, 72 articles, 121 quicklinks, 2693 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

This article was published twice. The other version, also on the home page, preceded this one and has a list of comments.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 9, 2019 at 4:52:26 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Michele Goddard

Become a Fan
Author 513220

(Member since Mar 28, 2019), 3 fans, 14 articles, 106 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

John, This is a good article and like you I think we have ample historical evidence to support the argument you make here. However, I feel like there does come a point where ideology conflicts with the reality of what is happening on both left and the right. I can't imagine why so many liberals who are certain that we are seeing the rise of another Nazi state are simultaneously arguing for a restriction on guns. I think to myself, if they genuinely believe there isna threat of a Nazi coming to your door, what is your plan? Invite them in for a mocha lattw and a biscotti so you can debate your political differences in a more civilized fashion? People like that don't talk. They want to annailate you. There is no talking to a violent extremist of any type. My family and I have had guns for my entire life and I would never use any firearm to hurt someone unless they were trying to hurt my family or an innocent person. I am a good person who ONLY has a gun because I recognize the reality that there are violent people in the world who would do harm to me and mine and I don't intend to let that happen. I despise collective punishment of any kind. You don't make laws that punish innocent people for the crimes of those who have committed crimes. However, there is a point where conservatives go out of their way into a realm of irrational argument where they don't want to do anything because ofnthe slippery slope argument that the left wants to ban all guns. At this point I feel like these shooters are committing acts of terrorism. Sure some are random acts by mentallyndisturbed individuals. But it seems ludicrous that if an individual has espoused a racists political ideology, has made multiple credible threats of harm, has created a manifesto of the violent ideations they possess and owns guns then lives could be saved by selective application of intelligence gathering. No you don't aothroize blanker surveillance. You get warrants. You investigate domestic threats as if they are any other terrorist threat. And you must provide evidence which will be reviewed in court to determine what to do with those involved. Government also has to be held accountable for this use of power. And we should make sure systems are in place to assure that misuse of that power is punished too. Take care, Michele

Submitted on Friday, Aug 9, 2019 at 1:28:33 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Jerry Policoff

Become a Fan
Author 5807
Senior Editor

(Member since Apr 30, 2007), 20 fans, 24 articles, 203 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Michele Goddard:   New Content

I agree with Michele.

I personally do not own a gun, but in a police state it is probably a good idea to own one.

I do think, however, that people with a history of domestic violence as well as documented cases of mental impairment should be barred from owning a gun. I also see no justification for assault weapons or clips that hold dozens of rounds of ammunition. I also think people should be barred from owning arsenals. People have no need for such things unless they intend to do harm to others. I also think police should be prosecuted when they casually use their firearms.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 9, 2019 at 2:24:12 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 