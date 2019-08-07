 
 
Send a Tweet
- Advertisement -
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 4 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 8/7/19

We're All Enemies of the State: Draconian Laws, Precrime & the Surveillance State

By       (Page 1 of 5 pages)     (# of views)   17 comments
Author 87833
Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Whitehead
Become a Fan
  (47 fans)

From Rutherford Institute

Torn US flag
Torn US flag
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Uli Bast)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

"The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by an endless series of hobgoblins, most of them imaginary."~H.L. Mencken

We've been down this road many times before.

If the government is consistent about any one thing, it is this: it has an unnerving tendency to exploit crises and use them as opportunities for power grabs under the guise of national security.

- Advertisement -

As David C. Unger, a foreign affairs editorial writer for the New York Times, explains, "Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness have given way to permanent crisis management: to policing the planet and fighting preventative wars of ideological containment, usually on terrain chosen by, and favorable to, our enemies. Limited government and constitutional accountability have been shouldered aside by the kind of imperial presidency our constitutional system was explicitly designed to prevent."

Cue the Emergency State, the government's Machiavellian version of crisis management that justifies all manner of government tyranny in the so-called name of national security.

Terrorist attacks, mass shootings, "unforeseen economic collapse, loss of functioning political and legal order, purposeful domestic resistance or insurgency, pervasive public health emergencies, and catastrophic natural and human disasters": the government has been anticipating and preparing for such crises for years now.

- Advertisement -

It's all part of the grand plan for total control.

The government's proposed response to the latest round of mass shootings -- red flag gun laws, pre-crime surveillance, fusion centers, threat assessments, mental health assessments, involuntary confinement -- is just more of the same.

These tactics have been employed before, here in the U.S. and elsewhere, by other totalitarian regimes, with devastating results.

It's a simple enough formula: first, you create fear, then you capitalize on it by seizing power.

For instance, in his remarks on the mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, President Trump promised to give the FBI "whatever they need" to investigate and disrupt hate crimes and domestic terrorism.

Let that sink in a moment.

- Advertisement -

In a post-9/11 America, Trump's promise bodes ill for whatever remnants of freedom we have left. With that promise, flippantly delivered without any apparent thought for the Constitution's prohibitions on such overreach, the president has given the FBI the green light to violate Americans' civil liberties in every which way.

This is how the Emergency State works, after all.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

 

- Advertisement -

Well Said 2  
Rate It | View Ratings

John Whitehead Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John W. Whitehead is an attorney and author who has written, debated and practiced widely in the area of constitutional law and human rights. Whitehead's aggressive, pioneering approach to civil liberties has earned him numerous accolades and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Path to Total Dictatorship: America's Shadow Government and Its Silent Coup

Operation Vigilant Eagle: Is This Really How We Honor Our Nation's Veterans?

Licensed to Kill: The Growing Phenomenon of Police Shooting Unarmed Citizens

Miley Cyrus and the Pornification of America

Common Core: A Lesson Plan for Raising Up Compliant, Non-Thinking Citizens

The Land of the Blind: The Illusion of Freedom in America

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
9 people are discussing this page, with 17 comments  Post Comment

Janet Supriano

Become a Fan
Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013), 12 fans, 1870 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Well, ... I'm certainly afraid to post a comment. :(

Good writing, John.

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 8, 2019 at 12:59:54 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Mrs. Fuxit

Become a Fan
Author 508454

(Member since Mar 18, 2017), 1 fan, 1 quicklinks, 427 comments, 1 diaries
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Reading about or thinking about public policy requires the Rule of Law to be equal or superior to the Continuity of Government. When public policy has a dispute with itself, adversarial lawfare requires exculpatory (Brady) evidence to be produced.

When any government employee, agent, contractor or lawyer representing anonymous fictitious "persons" like public school boards, County and City government makes false claims under the color of law, who gains?

Donald J. Trump wants nothing to do with cleaning up garbage; he wants to own the garbage, and rent justice to those with sufficient cash and assets to join his Diamond Elite Winners Club. If you're not in a gated community, you lose.

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 8, 2019 at 12:48:16 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Carol Jackson

Become a Fan
Author 61962

(Member since Mar 25, 2011), 2 fans, 734 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

This could be an opportunity for the "for profit prisons" to rake in uncountable more $billions$ in profits. The people who build, own, and profit from these prisons usually are big gun rights supporters but the temptation to make so much PROFIT may be too tempting to pass up. Probably many millions of people could be locked up for some violation or another, especially if suspicion alone is enough. Actually, since none of the mass shooters had backgrounds that prevented them from buying guns, potentially, most of the population is suspect.

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 8, 2019 at 2:11:29 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
David Watts

Become a Fan
Author 10429

(Member since Jan 31, 2008), 13 fans, 19 articles, 26 quicklinks, 2210 comments, 27 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

"The truth of the matter is that you do have those standby provisions, and the statutory emergency plans are there whereby you could, in the name of stopping terrorism, apprehend, invoke the military, and arrest Americans and hold them in detention camps." U.S. Representative Henry Gonzalez, Interview, August 29, 1994

"Each measure is passed without great trouble or violent public opposition because the average man does not see at the time, how it can possibly affect his own existence - the only thing he is really interested in. Then, one day, he awakens suddenly to realize all his rights and liberties are gone." - Ayn Rand , in a letter to the New York Herald-Tribune (February 9, 1937)

"Once a government is committed to the principle of silencing the voice of opposition, it has only one way to go, and that is down the path of increasingly repressive measures, until it becomes a source of terror to all its citizens and creates a country where everyone lives in fear." - President Harry S. Truman. Aug 8, 1950

"The easiest way to gain control of the population is to carry out acts of terror. The public will clamor for such laws if the personal security is threatened." - Joseph Stalin

"Terrorism is the best political weapon for nothing drives people harder than a fear of sudden death." -- Adolf Hitler

"The best political weapon is the weapon of terror." Heinrich Himmler, head of the NAZI SS, as quoted in "Visions of Reality - A Study of Abnormal Perception and Behavior" - by Alberto Rivas. Page 162

"As America becomes an increasingly multicultural society, it may find it more difficult to fashion a consensus on foreign policy issues, except in the circumstances of a truly massive and widely perceived direct external threat." - Zbigniew Brzezinski in the The Grand Chessboard, 1997

" The current elites are creating so much fear that people don't know how to respond." Dr. Johannes B. Koeppl, Ph.D., former German defense ministry official - in Michael Ruppert's, From The Wilderness, 2001

"We can't be so fixated on our desire to preserve the rights of ordinary Americans." -- Bill Clinton USA Today--3-11-93, page 2a

"The Technocratic Age is slowly designing an every day more controlled society. The society will be dominated by an elite of persons free from traditional values who will have no doubt in fulfilling their objectives by means of purged techniques with which they will influence the behavior of people and will control and watch the society in all details". "... it will become possible to exert a practically permanent watch on each citizen of the world". - Zbigniew Brzezinski in his book, "Between Two Ages -- America's Role in the Technetronic Era"

"The end goal is to get everybody (micro)chipped, to control the whole society, to have the bankers and the elite people control the world." -Nick Rockefeller, from Aaron Russo interview, Jan 29, 2007

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 8, 2019 at 5:59:35 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (4+)
Help
 
Indent
nelswight

Become a Fan
Author 2581

(Member since Sep 3, 2006), 380 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to David Watts:   New Content

HORRORS!

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 8, 2019 at 10:10:10 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
David Watts

Become a Fan
Author 10429

(Member since Jan 31, 2008), 13 fans, 19 articles, 26 quicklinks, 2210 comments, 27 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to nelswight:   New Content

Nels, you said that well -- short and to the point ... "HORRORS!"

Submitted on Friday, Aug 9, 2019 at 7:07:59 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Janet Supriano

Become a Fan
Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013), 12 fans, 1870 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to nelswight:   New Content

Exactly, Nels!

Submitted on Friday, Aug 9, 2019 at 8:59:27 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Robert Gormley

Become a Fan
Author 42289

(Member since Dec 12, 2009), 351 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to David Watts:   New Content

Yep, the end goal is to have all micro-chipped (mark of the beast) and

those who refuse it be killed.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 9, 2019 at 11:34:02 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
lila york

Become a Fan
Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 98 fans, 72 articles, 121 quicklinks, 2693 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

I just posted this comment to jon rappaport's article on the same subject. I am going to repost it here.

A 1948 law, the Smith-Mundt Act, made it illegal to lie to or propagandize the American public. In 2012 Obama nullified that act. and that was the beginning of this deluge of government created false flag attacks . Since 2012 mass shootings have gone from zero to 2 per year to the current 255 per year. This statistic has nothing to do with gun ownership, immigrants, Muslims or belief systems. It has to do with the government's ability to willfully dupe and propagandize the American public. I phoned my reps today and demanded that they pull the fbi into hearings and make them read the Bill of Rights into the Congressional record, so that all Americans can hear it and be made aware of it. Our pathetic education system no longer teaches the constitution, so the majority no longer know what rights they are guaranteed. If the FBI is allowed to prosecute anyone who speaks or writes about government propaganda then this is no longer a free country. And all of us here who value our rights will need to leave asap.A parallel push is going on to outlaw encryption and give the government back doors into all encrypted devices . Barr is asking Facebook to conduct even more spying and deliver all information to Barr 's justice dept. aka the FBI, that formerly noble institution. Next they will outlaw vpns. Put all of that together. The US is no longer habitable as a nation.

you may want to read this

click here

I posted a quicklink to it but am not certain it will be published. Here is an excerpt:

The new focus on conspiracy theorists appears to fall under the broader category of anti-government extremism. "This is the first FBI product examining the threat from conspiracy theory-driven domestic extremists and provides a baseline for future intelligence products," the document states.

In other words, if people believe "conspiracy theories"for instance, the events of 9/11 are misrepresented by the official narrativethey are "extremist" and "not acceptable participants in modern democracies," and should be "prosecuted" as criminals providing "material support" to white supremacist terrorists more dangerous to America than ISIS.

Meanwhile, conspiracy theories pushed by the state - Russia sabotaged the 2016 election - are elevated to unquestionable gospel truth. If you question this fairy tale, you're either a Putin dupe or a believer in bad conspiracy theories, those that expose the crimes of government.

How long before this blog and thousands of others are accused of providing "material support" for terrorists? Because "conspiracy theories" are now a national security threat, should I expect to be interviewed by the FBI, surveilled (more than usual), and possibly put in "protective custody" or sent to a mental hospital?
It sure looks like things are going that way.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 9, 2019 at 4:42:07 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (4+)
Help
 
Indent
Devil's Advocate

Become a Fan
Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 9 fans, 3029 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to lila york:   New Content

"In 2012 Obama nullified that act. and that was the beginning of this deluge of government created false flag attacks."

(Well, actually it wasn't the real beginning, but I know where you're going with that.)

In addition to killing Smith-Mundt, Obama also asserted, with his "moving forward" speech, that he was not going to be investigating any crimes committed by previous governments. This helped a number of false flags (notably 9/11) fade away from public consciousness.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 9, 2019 at 5:08:06 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
lila york

Become a Fan
Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 98 fans, 72 articles, 121 quicklinks, 2693 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Devil's Advocate:   New Content

911 never faded anywhere. for anyone. but if any of the 350 million of us mention the subject we will be labeled criminals giving material support to white supremacy terrorists. this is Orwell land. Those of us who want to continue to write will now only be publishing in Iceland and Austria. The rest of Europe has just been labeled a "no free speech" zone. So the planet has fast become the property of a handful of bankers and capitalists. The rest of us relegated to slave status.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 9, 2019 at 10:09:20 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (5+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
Devil's Advocate

Become a Fan
Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 9 fans, 3029 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to lila york:   New Content

This is where I was going as well. First, they decriminalize their propaganda (and subsequently their outright lies). People who don't accept it are labeled "conspiracy theorists" or just "nutjobs", thus tainting the idea of being "against" them, and putting debunkers in a "questionable" light.

People who continue to question things are then demonized in every cooperative media venue, until it is eventually "proven" that "conspiracy theorists" pose some sort of "serious threat". Finally, they outlaw the act of debunking any of their BS, in a desperate attempt to cause everyone to be too afraid to talk about anything, and make all truth just "disappear".

I can see a problem with this strategy, though. If they have to force the population to accept their lies, everyone will automatically know they're lying and intend to continue doing so. That might be enough to cause a truth explosion.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 9, 2019 at 5:59:08 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Lance Ciepiela

Become a Fan
Author 14196
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 4, 2008), 52 fans, 58 articles, 111 quicklinks, 4357 comments, 214 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Devil's Advocate:   New Content

After 911 congress quickly passed the #AUMF2001 authorizing the president to disregard our laws and treaties and launch preemptive wars against Afghanistan and Iraq ("Fraudulent Justification" Article II) without personal responsibility or consequence for W Bush/his Patriot Act to harass and spy on the American people, also, stimulating the anger, violence, and hatred in the inner psyche of the American people for the 21st Century - "the terrorists attacked us" was/is the new "fabricated" (NORAD"stand down" 9/11 AM) "battle cry" at home and abroad in the new Century and used extensively by W Bush, Obama, Trump, congress (107th/ongoing into the new Century), to continue to prop up the MIC money making war agenda and afflict the American people with endless wars and debt as the decades roll by in the new Century. However, the truth about what really took place on 9/11 is readily available - "They started off by saying the Pledge of Allegiance. Ten minutes later, they were reading the text of a resolution claiming the existence of "overwhelming evidence" that "pre-planted explosives caused the destruction of the three World Trade Center buildings". "There is no statute of limitations on murder - these people were murdered" - New York Area Fire Commissioner Anthony Gioia.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 9, 2019 at 2:38:40 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
lila york

Become a Fan
Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 98 fans, 72 articles, 121 quicklinks, 2693 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content
Killing Free Speech In France, Germany, And On The Internet

click here


France just cut a deal with faceplant to censor users - not actual terrorists, mind you - just those who dissent.



Submitted on Friday, Aug 9, 2019 at 11:00:47 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (4+)
Help
 
Indent
nelswight

Become a Fan
Author 2581

(Member since Sep 3, 2006), 380 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to lila york:   New Content

Lila - would I ever love to meet you. You are an extremely well-informed,

courageous lady, I admire you and your writings no end. Here on Rob's OEN

we have a marvelous supply of contributors in all ways, except financial.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 9, 2019 at 11:11:23 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
lila york

Become a Fan
Author 11671

(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 98 fans, 72 articles, 121 quicklinks, 2693 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to nelswight:   New Content

gosh. blushing.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 9, 2019 at 9:21:44 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Robert Gormley

Become a Fan
Author 42289

(Member since Dec 12, 2009), 351 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

This is a great article. The author makes the current

situation crystal clear. The police state is here and it's

going to get worse.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 9, 2019 at 11:30:24 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 