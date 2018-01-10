Power of Story Send a Tweet        
We need to fill the Democratic sphere with Progressives like Tamara Johnson-Shealey

Progressive activists running for office always face headwinds. They have a party with a deep-seated belief that America is much less Progressive than it really is. Candidates sanctioned by Our Revolution, Justice Democrats, Brand New Congress, and some running on their own are dispelling that false belief.

Tamara Johnson-Shealey is one of those Progressives. I met Tamara at Netroots Nation 2015 in Phoenix Arizona. As I interviewed her for my blog, I immediately saw that she was a committed Progressive, one that needed to be in office. She had a presence like few first-time candidates I had ever seen. Nothing was going to stop her from running again for Senate District 40 in Georgia which was ill-served by its current Republican occupant.

Without support from the party and with little money she launched a well-noticed campaign. A district that seemed unwinnable is now in the crosshairs. And the work she has done to build a base has encouraged the Democratic Party to engage including the running of a more establishment candidate as her opponent in the Democratic Primary. Not deterred, Tamara hits the pavement every day, meeting with the constituents and doing what community engagement is about when one wants to serve.

What are your thoughts? Let's talk. Tag your tweets with hashtag #PoliticsDoneRight. Follow me on Twitter @EgbertoWillies . We broadcast live on Facebook Live here and on BlogTalkRadio here.

Egberto WilliesEgberto Willies is a political activist, author, political blogger, radio show host, business owner, software developer, web designer, and mechanical engineer in Kingwood, TX. Egberto is an ardent Liberal that believes tolerance is essential. His favorite phrase is "political involvement should be a requirement for citizenship". He believes that we must get away from the current policies that reward those who simply move money/capital and produce nothing tangible for our society. If a change in policy does not occur, America will be no different than many oligarchic societies where a few are able to accumulate wealth while (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Let's hope she wins!!!!

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 10, 2018 at 5:33:25 PM

