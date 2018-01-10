

Progressive activists running for office always face headwinds. They have a party with a deep-seated belief that America is much less Progressive than it really is. Candidates sanctioned by Our Revolution, Justice Democrats, Brand New Congress, and some running on their own are dispelling that false belief.

Tamara Johnson-Shealey is one of those Progressives. I met Tamara at Netroots Nation 2015 in Phoenix Arizona. As I interviewed her for my blog, I immediately saw that she was a committed Progressive, one that needed to be in office. She had a presence like few first-time candidates I had ever seen. Nothing was going to stop her from running again for Senate District 40 in Georgia which was ill-served by its current Republican occupant.

Without support from the party and with little money she launched a well-noticed campaign. A district that seemed unwinnable is now in the crosshairs. And the work she has done to build a base has encouraged the Democratic Party to engage including the running of a more establishment candidate as her opponent in the Democratic Primary. Not deterred, Tamara hits the pavement every day, meeting with the constituents and doing what community engagement is about when one wants to serve.

