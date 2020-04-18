"WE HAVE MET THE ENEMY AND HE IS US", is quote from the character "Pogo" in an old comic strip by cartoonist Walt Kelly published on Earth Day, 1971.

The quote is used here because it fits precisely in our contemporary time in America within the midst of the Covid-19 virus.

One can't help reading, watching the "news" from the corporate MSM, even the alternative media that can best be described as "all over the place".

We take sides, taking the side of those we agree with and condemning those we disagree with. If we don't agree with what's said by some we denigrate them and vice versa they do the same to us. There's no middle ground.

It's a sort of myopic madness that's descended upon us where cool headed logic and reason is lost in recriminations against the "other". Yes we have met the enemy and he is us; all of us.

In some areas of the country we see pictures of people carrying automatic weapons astride a protest against the government shutdown in Detroit. That follows an article two weeks ago describing long lines of people, many first time buyers outside a gun shop in Los Angeles. An acquaintance said the same thing was happening in a rural area where she lived in Maryland.

Whether it's the lockdown over the virus occurring in most of the country, stay in place orders, the economy shut down, people applying for unemployment now over 21 million the last two weeks, the social distancing, mandates to wear masks in public and of course the blame game now most prominently against China by Trump, accusing them of creating the virus, then him jousting with some state governors over the various pronouncements speculating when non essential businesses will start to open up in the country apparently in some staggered fashion.

Again it's all over the place. Maybe it's the sense of uncertainty during an unprecedented time where lives have been so disrupted with some about to lose it, seemingly prepared to act or better react to what they perceive as a wrong done to them.

Next Page 1 | 2