

America Works Only When We Stand Together

Have we become doped up on an addiction to Pence Evangelical hypocrisy, drugged by visions of supreme grandeur? Are we self-induced by hyperbole hyping our religious biases, racial prejudices, sexual hate, legendary envy of Antebellum economy secured by means of man's inhumanity to African-Americans?

Do we fear being reconstructed by waves of common decency, replacing lynchings and homophobic murders?

Renewal requires earnest accord in daily communion, emitting courageous comradery -- absent negative labelling, void of self-ridicule heaped on others, opting instead to embrace all with empathetic human connection.

Beware, our constant thoughts result in repetitious rants cutting actions both ways, reveal our true motives -- inspiring good, bad and ugly.

Three weeks of consistent advocacy defines what we become, habitually.

What then, years aided and abetted by misinformation, the under informed, super wealthy Great Recession sponsors of a new low in conservatism -- passing off corporatism as TV/Radio news?

Dazed, being high on our lowest, we may believe, after expulsion of Pence and Trumpisms, all will instantly realign our world with real and imagined

FDR domestic Marshall Plan

JFK suspending nuclear holocaust

King's Dream for all of God's Children

Bobby Kennedy's America of racial equality with no poverty

Clinton's economic surplus

Obama's Affordable Care Act and prioritizing Asia as the vital future keystone for American foreign policy

However, greatness demands amazing grace -- a transcendence in sharp contrast to Pence's distain for LGBTQ Americans and Trump's personal ATM presidency.

It's witnessing all humanity in the watchfires of equality, with Exceptionalism's electoral overtones harmonizing justice with every belief, preference, persuasion and color -- elevating pursuit of happiness beyond con artist puppet strings.

If we hope to avoid, What's Past is Prologue, once we're free at last from Trump/Pence alternative facts altering our history, refraining from ridiculing, subjugating or ignoring others is now our civic duty.

There will be little return to laughing at our foibles, individual joie de Vie, national pride or international respect -- unless during this shameful darkness of self-inflicted derision of each other, we embrace, leave no one behind.

Patriotism stops not at a hand over heart and Stars and Stripes standing, while misquoting misinterpretations of our rarely read Constitution. It's the daily bread of living, all for one and one for all.

True patriots try to protect the less fortunate from Capitol Hill bullies defending Wall Street villains looking down on our future, from behind smoked window stand-ins for a Wizard's curtain.

The remnant Patriot Act glaze of opportunistic Conservatives may, for decades, dim our ensemble power view, but the Slop, of Jeff Sessions and Ryan/Adelson Republican Bond afterglow confirm habitual self-delusion: money can fool all of the people all of the time, especially when ensconced by a Russian grip on the imbalance of a reality show president.

Even now, however, reason's vision can shake off the dust of Republican Branding:

