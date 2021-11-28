 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds   

We are "not ruled by our leaders anymore, but by the so-called deep-state," says expert on the West

The news is full of startling information about the US, Europe, Turkey, Russia and the Middle East. China has been involved as well, and people are trying to make sense of the fast-breaking news, which have politics, economy and the pandemic intertwined. In an effort to understand the meaning behind these topics, Steven Sahiounie of MidEastDiscourse has interviewed the independent journalist Sonja van den Ende, who is an expert on the West and the Middle East, including Turkey.

#1. Steven Sahiounie (SS): The Russian/American tension is increasing politically, economically, and even militarily. In your opinion, will this tension increase and evolve into a military conflict?

Sonja van den Ende (SE): No, I don't think it will escalate. First of all, Russia, the Russian approach has been and perhaps always is a pragmatic approach. It's actually the opposite, the US is the empire who in cooperation with the EU is sanctioning Russia and of course many other nations around the world. These days we see a war of words, of propaganda mainly on every level, economically, militarily and most of all politically. But both sides know, even the US, that a military conflict will be the end of the world or humanity. Nuclear weapons will destroy mankind. Future wars will be fought in space and with Artificial Intelligence (AI), the development of AI has gone too far already, and we are already locked up in the system, at least in the Western world, also Russia, the US and the EU know that Russia has a highly developed weaponry system. The world is on the brink of a new era, a frightening one.

#2. SS: The US imposed new sanctions on the Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2. How would Russia reply to these sanctions and will it affect Europe's economy?

SE: It's a cat and mouse game between Europe, who belongs to the US empire, and Russia. The EU knows all too well that it needs the gas from Russia, because the gas stock is very low. But, a significant thing has happened. Germany has a new government, and Germany is the largest country in the EU, where the Greens are predominantly ruling the country. They have chosen the most inexperienced and low intellectual person to be minister of foreign affairs, called Annalena Baerbock, a prote'ge' of Klaus Schwab's World Economic Forum (WEF). The ideology of the German Greens is the elimination of coal, nuclear energy and use only Solar and Wind Energy, called the Green New Deal, meaning to wipe out gas from Russia, and this all has to be done in Germany by 2030. The EU economy is already very bad and going worse by the day. The big reset has arrived and many businesses are closed, the argument is the pandemic, but actually it's the plan of the WEF, also the US is on board of the WEF, but Russia as well. So, in the end it doesn't matter anymore. We are in a new period of time, were a small group of corporations, Big Pharma and Silicon Valley, has taken over the world as a whole, and the plans from George Bush Sr., are now implemented towards a one-world government and the effects are already to be seen in Europe and Russia, where they introduced a Social Credit System called the Green pass in Europe, a system like in China, with little to no freedom for the individual.

#3. SS: The economical war between Washington and Beijing is on the highest level. In your opinion, will this economical war translate into a worldwide economical crash?

SE: This again has to do with the big reset. China is also involved in the big reset; however, they will maintain some sort of sovereignty, because they are ahead of the EU and US. Again, to my opinion, it will not escalate, because all the countries are involved in the big reset, with China even further than the US. The EU and US are bankrupt. The real financial collapse was on 20 March 2020, the day the lockdowns started in Europe and the US, and for that matter many parts of the world. The old capitalistic system is no more, and is beyond repair, also in China we see decline in their economy. They will not go to war; it will not escalate. China and the US are collaborating on many issues and in many fields. They are involved, for example, in research in China, and the Wuhan laboratory, where rumors say, the virus escaped. Fauci, the head of a US health agency, and the CDC is under heavy investigation in the US. Also, the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation is financing many universities, hospitals and research facilities in China. Again, I have to say we are in the middle of a transition and not ruled by our leaders anymore, but by the so-called deep-state, the 1% who "own" the world, also, China and Russia are involved.

#4. SS: The Israelis are pressuring President Joe Biden to not sign a new nuclear deal with Iran, and they are threatening a military conflict with Iran. In your opinion, what will the American decision be: war with Iran, or a new nuclear deal?

SE: Eventually there will be a new nuclear deal, and Biden will not back-up Israel completely. But, strategically it's the best thing to do for the US, Iran and Israel. However, things may escalate, because of the situation in Lebanon, which is totally out of control. Both Russia and the US are trying to stabilize the country, but that is a hard thing to do, mainly because of the presence and attacks of Israel, who use Lebanon for their attacks on Syria. The many different political parties inside Lebanon as well is a problem for the US, with Hezbollah having been placed on the terror list both in the US and EU. When there will be a conflict it will start through Lebanon, involving Iran (Hezbollah) and Israel. People in Lebanon are fearful already and according to sources trying to escape Lebanon. Iran is transporting oil, through Syria, to Lebanon and Iran is under heavy sanctions as is Syria and Lebanon.

#5. SS: The Turkish lira is collapsing, and there has been social unrest accompanying the currency devaluation. Do you think this domestic crisis may cause President Erdogan to pull out of Syria and Iraq?

SE: I think it will see the downfall of Erdogan, rumors say he is not in good health and if he dies or is removed from power, the AK party will probably not have a new leader right away, so the opposition HDP may take back the power. The situation in Turkey is the same financial problem as the collapse of the economic system in Europe and the US, and for that matter Russia, and will undergo the same (big) reset. The financial system has collapsed, in many parts of the world, due to what they call a pandemic, but actually it's pre-planned. The Elites have robbed during the last 20 months from the middle-class and many people are now very poor in Europe. Same applies in Turkey. But, as long as Erdogan is in power he will not withdraw from Syria or Iraq, only when he, or his party will be replaced, will it happen. But, in the end Turkey as well must bow for the New World Order (NWO) and be part of the great reset.

Steven Sahiounie is an award-winning journalist.

 

I am Steven Sahiounie Syrian American award winning journalist and political commentator Living in Lattakia Syria and I am the chief editor of MidEastDiscours I have been reporting about Syria and the Middle East for about 8 years

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
