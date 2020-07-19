 
 
Poll Analyses
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

We Need to Escalate the Class Struggle

(Page 1 of 3 pages)
Author 510691
Santa Ana Register front page, Oct 28, 1929
(Image by Orange County Archives)   Details   DMCA

The Economic Crisis is About to Get Much Worse, We Need to Escalate the Class Struggle

If you're a poor or working class person, now isn't the time to let the distractions of daily life shift your focus away from class struggle. Now is the time to become more active in the struggle than ever, because if we don't do anything to resist capitalism, capitalism will drag us further into hardship amid neoliberal deterioration and economic collapse. In less than a couple of weeks, when August arrives and the special Covid-19 unemployment checks stop coming, the economy is going to enter into an even worse downturn. It will keep getting worse from there.

Those who will be worse off because of this need to take action. Here's a guide to what we can do to help take the territory now called the "United States" closer towards a proletarian revolution, which is the only outcome where the capitalist class will lose their ability to dictate the affairs of the masses.

In immediate terms: participate in and organize general strikes

The next general strike, which is focused around the Black Lives Matter movement, will be on the 20th. Some of its demands are explained by the website Seyfarth as follows:

Justice for Black communities, with an unequivocal declaration that Black Lives Matter, is a necessary first step to winning justice for all workers. To win higher wages, better jobs, and Unions for All, we must ensure that Black workers can build economic power. To win Healthcare for All, we must address disparities in accessibility and quality of care. Action on climate change must center communities of color. Immigrant communities stand in solidarity with Black workers to build power together. Education, housing, and criminal justice reform must start by listening to Black workers and leaders. We will support and align with Black-led organizations and their demands.

All the future strikes, such as the one which will be held on this year's Labor Day in September, need to be promoted and participated in. But we can't do this with the belief that they'll make all of our demands met, or that capitalism will be defeated if the strikes are unexpectedly successful.

When the capitalist state is in power, and the actions of the government are always decided by what the capitalist class rather than the working class wants, strikes best serve the purpose of galvanizing the effort to overthrow the existing state. If we come to the government with demands for justice, and these demands aren't met (as is the case the vast majority of times), it's far from pointless. Because a great contradiction in capitalism has been exposed.

Rainer Shea is writing articles that counter the propaganda of the capitalist/imperialist power establishment, and that help move us towards a socialist revolution.

David William Pear

Author 500873
Senior Editor
A revolution needs educated people. Tyrants keep the people ignorant with bread and circus,,,modern day pizza, TV, video games, and of course pornography.

Public education has been destroyed and institutions of higher learning have become vocational schools.

The first project of the vanguard is to educate and motivate the public. Once they realize they simply do not have to obey, then the tyrant is defeated.

Check this out on Corbett Report: Voluntary Servitude

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 19, 2020 at 6:04:39 PM

