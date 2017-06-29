Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (2 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

We Need a Divorce Before We Destroy Ourselves.

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Robert De Filippis     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 6/29/17

Author 86186
Become a Fan
  (30 fans)

From flickr.com: Divorce balance - scale {MID-137505}
Divorce balance - scale
(Image by cordell_and_cordell)   Permission   Details   DMCA

I don't think anything is going to change my values now. I've come to have faith in them after seventy-seven years of life. I feel quite comfortable and at home with myself in my final years because of those values.

If I'm to be intellectually honest, I must grant the same respect to everyone else. I accept that people develop their values in many ways and it's those values that define us. While I find some of those values difficult to accept, I must if I am to ask for the same respect from others.

Personal values just don't shift and change easily.

Today, we're having a values crisis in the United States. And the deeper we go into that crisis state, the more I'm convinced they are irreconcilable. Compromise seems to have gone and the only thing left is one side overpowering the other.

Our two party, simple majority wins system doesn't concern itself with minority interests. Our historical pendulum swings from one party in power to the other party in power simply insure pay back every six to eight years when the opposite party takes over.

In the meantime, the voters are left to wonder who is really interested in fixing problems, while each party pulls the next trick of their bag to regain power to promote their agenda. Eventually, this has led to diminishment, if not complete abandonment, of the peoples' concerns in favor of the party's needs to gain and hold power.

I don't see the light at the end of this tunnel unless we build compromise that allows true balance in representation back into the system. Given that we are also divided into two echo chambers of propaganda machinery even a system that demands compromise will never take. This propaganda machine has been so effective that we now live in two different universes. And in these universes, compromise looks like a complete sell-out.

Which leads me to the only solution I can see from here. We need to divorce and become two nations on the same continent. It's a draconian step, I know. But the seeds of this values collision were planted long ago. The Civil War was a lasting reminder that took over a half million lives and didn't change anyone's values in any significant way.

One can almost partition the blue and red states of the country into the lines of the Union and the Confederacy. Looking back over the years since the end of the Civil War it looks like a cease fire. This suggests to me that it never really ended and values didn't change in any significant way.

The money, lives and time lost in the governmental paralysis in this country are incalculable. Presidential campaigns are now billion dollar processes that last 18 months on average. This has invited moneyed interests to take even more power than they have had historically and our representative democracy has turned into a plutonomy guaranteed by the highest court in the land.

I find the preservation of the union to be less important than the preservation of a representative democracy.

The changing demographics in the United States will not suddenly stop. We are a pluriform society and will become even more so in the next few decades. If we are to survive in this competitive world, we need to focus the energy and attention we've been wasting arguing with each other. Separate nations, each with its own common values will be able to focus and function more efficiently.

It's important to remember here that regardless of the size of our military, we're barely five percent of the world's population. The other 95 percent can get along very well without us. And they are starting to do exactly that while we fuss with each other about whose values are better.

Two separate nations would free us all to create the kinds of societies we want to live in. Not an easy thing I'm sure, but better than a slow descendance into a third world status for the majority while the mega-wealthy retreat to domestic gated enclaves and vacation homes abroad.

Robert De Filippis

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://robertdefilippis.com

Author, columnist, and blogger with a long career in business management, management consulting and executive coaching. I've authored and published six books: "You, Your Self and the 21st Century,"The Flowers Are Talking to Me," and "Faith (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Illinois Is Now on Board. We Can Carry Concealed Weapons in Every State.

Don't be Fooled: Black Racism Causes White Racism

The Primary American Meme: Be Afraid.

What Jesus said and What the Christian Lunatic Fringe Hears.

This Pope Makes Me Want to be an Atheist

Ethan Couch: An Example of the Pathology of Wealth

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 