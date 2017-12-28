Power of Story Send a Tweet        
We Need Tax Reform That Benefits Middle-Class Families, Not the 1%

From Reader Supported News

Bernie Sanders
Bernie Sanders
(Image by YouTube, Channel: ABC News)
The Republicans are so desperate to spin their disastrous tax plan that they have resorted to taking comments I recently made completely out of context. Let me set the record straight.

The Trump-Republican tax plan is one of the worst pieces of legislation in the modern history of our country. At a time of massive income and wealth inequality, 83 percent of the tax benefits in that bill go to the top 1 percent at the end of 10 years and 60 percent of the benefits go to the top one-tenth of 1 percent.

On the other hand, by the end of the decade, 92 million middle-class Americans will actually be paying more in taxes, including 8 million in the first year alone.

Further, this legislation will result in 13 million people losing their health insurance while substantially raising premiums all across the country. It also raises the deficit by $1.4 trillion, laying the groundwork for House Speaker Paul Ryan and other Republicans to call for cuts to Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and other important programs in the name of "deficit reduction."

Instead of this grossly obscene piece of legislation, let's pass tax reform that permanently benefits all middle-income and working-class families without giving tax breaks to the top 1 percent. Instead of providing huge tax breaks to the rich and large corporations that explode the deficit, which this bill does, millionaires, billionaires and large, profitable corporations must begin paying their fair share of taxes.

Then, among other things, we can permanently double the standard deduction, expand the Earned Income Tax Credit, reinstate the personal exemptions and make the Child Tax Credit fully refundable -- without increasing the debt future generations will inherit.

Bernie Sanders is the independent U.S. Senator from Vermont. He is the longest serving independent member of Congress in American history. He is a member of the Senate's Budget, Veterans, Environment, Energy, and H.E.L.P. (Health, Education, (more...)
 

Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 70 fans, 144 articles, 3214 quicklinks, 13474 comments, 180 diaries


Daniel Geery


  New Content

Bernie, What would you say to the untold millions of refugees around the planet, particularly those created by our own military ambitions? There are countless videos of them, here's one example click here

Your concerns in this article seem mighty insignificant by comparison, particularly when it is our military that is draining us. The cost of the F-35s alone is estimated to be $406,000,000,000, with a green light for them to be built in Vermont click here.

Please do explain your thinking, particularly as you vote for more sanctions against Russia, warming up the long dead "cold war." I eagerly await your reply...

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 28, 2017 at 11:24:58 PM

Author 0
