We Need Pause On Memorial Day celebrations Until.....

As an older person I persist in contemplating Memorial Day as tribute to unknown soldiers who defended us by risking their lives to confront the Japanese and Nazis as they used their military forces to build and extend empire beyond their shores, their borders. It is perfectly reasonable to honor the sacrifices of these unknown men 'defending' our shores and those of our allies. I did not even notice the sick, slick sleight of hand swinging our Memorial Day focus from defending ourselves from empire building to what it is today which is twisting it into a kind of celebration honoring the empire building by our own government: Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, Yemen and, importantly, unknown atrocities throughout Africa mostly not monitored by congress and devoid of civilian oversight.

A few words here about so-called interference with US interest abroad. To a nation like the US, ever-expanding empire, nearly everything and everywhere can be deemed interference with US interests. In Africa, if an African picks up a rock the US covets that is interference subject to military intervention overt or covert. We have so insinuated ourselves into the Middle East that if any nation legitimately situated there forms an alliance, economic or military, with 'their' neighbors we often claim interference in our interests--such is the mindset of empire builders.

The above does relate to Memorial Day as we will soon be including in the honoring those hapless vets who are assigned to the empire-building tasks created out of whole cloth by John Bolton or Secretary Pompeo. So what is the point here? What is our penchant for honoring our dishonorable acts of violence against innocent people over there? What the hell is the matter with us that we allow this twisted version of Memorial Day to have standing? Can we not shake off this sick madness? Can we not honor our own discernment and sense of decency and resist this brainwashing by our rulers? I believe the positive wellspring of spiritual decency is what contrasts so sharply with what our vets did in Vietnam and subsequent military adventures. We must transcend our own limitations that allowed us to become co-conspirators in this madness imposed by our culture and upbringing. How else will we create our own future?

Don Scotten