OpEdNews

We Must Be Brave Enough to Admit the War on Terror Simply Not Working

Jeremy Corbyn
      Page 1 of 3 pages
Headlined to H1 5/28/17


Jeremy Corbyn
(Image by Wikipedia)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Our whole nation has been united in shock and grief this week as a night out at a concert ended in horrific terror and the brutal slaughter of innocent people enjoying themselves. When I stood on Albert Square at the vigil in Manchester, there was a mood of unwavering defiance. The very act of thousands of people coming together sent a powerful message of solidarity and love. It was a profound human impulse to stand together, caring and strong. It was inspiring.

We must be brave enough to admit the war on terror is simply not working. We need a smarter way to reduce the threat from countries that nurture terrorists and generate terrorism.

In the past few days, we have all perhaps thought a bit more about our country, our communities and our people. The people we have lost to atrocious violence or who have suffered grievous injury, so many of them heart-breakingly young .

The people who we ask to protect us and care for us in the emergency services, who yet again did our country proud: the police; firefighters and paramedics; the nurses and doctors; people who never let us down and deserve all the support we can give them. And the people who did their best to help on that dreadful Monday night -- the homeless men who rushed towards the carnage to comfort the dying, the taxi drivers who took the stranded home for free, the local people who offered comfort, and even their homes, to the teenagers who couldn't find their parents.

They are the people of Manchester. But we know that attacks, such as the one at the Manchester Arena, could have happened anywhere and that the people in any city, town or village in Britain would have responded in the same way.

It is these people who are the strength and the heart of our society. They are the country we love and the country we seek to serve. That is the solidarity that defines our United Kingdom. That is the country I meet on the streets every day; the human warmth, the basic decency and kindness.

It is our compassion that defines the Britain I love. And it is compassion that the bereaved families need most of all at this time. To them I say: the whole country reaches out its arms to you and will be here for you not just this week, but in the weeks and years to come. Terrorists and their atrocious acts of cruelty and depravity will never divide us and will never prevail.

They didn't in Westminster two months ago. They didn't when Jo Cox was murdered a year ago. They didn't in London on 7/7. The awe-inspiring response of the people of Manchester, and their inspirational acts of heroism and kindness, are a living demonstration that they will fail again.

But these vicious and contemptible acts do cause profound pain and suffering, and, among a tiny minority, they are used as an opportunity to try to turn communities against each other.

So let us all be clear, the man who unleashed carnage on Manchester, targeting the young and many young girls in particular, is no more representative of Muslims, than the murderer of Jo Cox spoke for anyone else. Young people and especially young women must and will be free to enjoy themselves in our society.

I have spent my political life working for peace and human rights and to bring an end to conflict and devastating wars. That will almost always mean talking to people you profoundly disagree with. That's what conflict resolution is all about. But do not doubt my determination to take whatever action is necessary to keep our country safe and to protect our people on our streets, in our towns and cities, at our borders.

There is no question about the seriousness of what we face. Over recent years, the threat of terrorism has continued to grow. You deserve to know what a Labour Government will do to keep you and your family safe. Our approach will involve change at home and change abroad.

At home, we will reverse the cuts to our emergency services and police. Once again in Manchester, they have proved to be the best of us. Austerity has to stop at the A&E ward and at the police station door. We cannot be protected and cared for on the cheap. There will be more police on the streets under a Labour Government. And if the security services need more resources to keep track of those who wish to murder and maim, then they should get them.

We will also change what we do abroad. Many experts, including professionals in our intelligence and security services have pointed to the connections between wars our government has supported or fought in other countries, such as Libya, and terrorism here at home.

Jeremy Corbyn, the MP for Islington North, is the leader of the UK Labour Party.


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Amy Schreiner

Amy Schreiner

(Member since Apr 11, 2012)


  New Content
Good article; but I'm afraid that the 'war on terrorism' is working very well for the elite in terms of their goal of implementing martial law.

Submitted on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 5:10:41 PM

Author 0
Carol Jackson

Author 61962

(Member since Mar 25, 2011), 1 fan, 299 comments


Reply to Amy Schreiner: New Content

Yes, well that requires that we be brave enough to admit what the war on terror really is.

Submitted on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 5:44:50 PM

Author 0
larry payne

Author 503379

(Member since Aug 22, 2015), 2 fans, 110 comments


Reply to Amy Schreiner: New Content

It's also working very well for those who profit from wars.

Submitted on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 5:53:40 PM

Author 0
Jim Thomas

Author 85207

(Member since Jan 15, 2013), 1 fan, 89 comments


  New Content

The "War On Terror" is a fraud. Of course, it is not "working". The principal terrorists in the world are the U.S. (including the poodles who follow its lead...primarily the EU countries), Israel and Saudi Arabia. Those who react to the mass murder by those countries are called the terrorists. The creation of these "terrorists" is essential to the continuation of the massive theft by the 1% of the people's money. It is a con game conducted without concern for those who are murdered by the game. So, contrary to the article, it actually is working because it serves the purpose for which it is intended, which is to provide a pretext for the continuation of these crimes. The same is true with regard to the policy of recreating the cold (and perhaps becoming hot) war with Russia. Russia served very well as the big bad wolf against whom we were "kept safe" by the theft of our money. This con worked for decades until the USSR feel apart. Since then some ad hoc "enemies" have been used, including the "war on drugs" and the "war on terror". And the con just continues under each variation on the same theme. To discuss whether the "war on terror" is "working" does not even make sense.

Submitted on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 5:12:37 PM

Author 0
Chuck Nafziger

Author 24101

(Member since Oct 12, 2008), 12 fans, 6 articles, 3 quicklinks, 1070 comments


Reply to Jim Thomas: New Content

At least the "War on the Environment" is working!

Submitted on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 5:42:47 PM

Author 0
larry payne

Author 503379

(Member since Aug 22, 2015), 2 fans, 110 comments


  New Content

Corbyn failed to mention that the "War on Terror" was created using the lies of 9/11 as a raison d'etre.
Surely he knows that Muslims didn't have access to the three towers in order to place the explosives which brought them down.
Was Corbyn's omission caused by a fear of being labeled a conspiracy theorist?

Submitted on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 6:05:17 PM

Author 0
Nelson Wight

Author 47883

(Member since Apr 23, 2010), 12 fans, 1665 comments


Reply to larry payne: New Content

What a lovely photo album! but you still missed a few

Submitted on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 6:43:57 PM

Author 0
larry payne

Author 503379

(Member since Aug 22, 2015), 2 fans, 110 comments


Reply to Nelson Wight: New Content

I'm sure I missed a lot of them. L. Paul Bremer should have been on that list.
Instead of being in his office at Marsh & McLennan and dying with his co-workers, he went to MSNBC to inform the world that Al Qaeda was responsible.

Submitted on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 8:30:48 PM

Author 0
Lance Ciepiela

Author 14196
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 4, 2008)


Reply to larry payne: New Content

The two who conspired to launch the endless, ongoing wars of terror throughout the oil rich nations of the middle east have not been investigated, prosecuted, or brought to justice.


The two accused took the law into their own hands. They acted with deceit and with falsehood. They acted in flagrant violation of international law of war and peace
(Image by globalresearch.ca) Permission Details DMCA

Bush ("the crime of aggression")/Blair lied about "an imminent threat" ("fraudulent justification for a war of aggression") from Iraq, but they have not been officially investigated, prosecuted, held accountable, or brought to justice by their respective governments (US/Britain).

Yes, Britain, a signatory nation to the International Criminal Court in the Hague, should be administering justice by following the example of Twiggy Garcia, and tapping Blair "on his shoulder, and said: "Mr Blair, this is a citizen's arrest for a crime against peace, namely your decision to launch an unprovoked war against Iraq". We are escorting you to the Justice Ministry "to answer the charge". #AnAmericanChilcotReport.

Regarding #911AM - "the people who knocked these buildings down will hear from all of us soon" - George W Bush. Except "it wasn't the Iraqis" - Donald Trump.

#911treason - #ExecutiveSummary.

Submitted on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 7:54:54 PM

Author 0
Lawrence Klein

Author 23018

(Member since Sep 27, 2008), 1 articles, 1 comments


  New Content

Submitted on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 6:46:33 PM

Author 0
Lawrence Klein

Author 23018

(Member since Sep 27, 2008), 1 articles, 1 comments


  New Content

Submitted on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 6:57:23 PM

Author 0
larry payne

Author 503379

(Member since Aug 22, 2015), 2 fans, 110 comments


Reply to Lawrence Klein: New Content

Israel Peace Prize winner Shulamit Aloni had a revealing take on the use of the word "anti-Semitic."

Submitted on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 8:51:27 PM

Author 0
Lawrence Klein

Author 23018

(Member since Sep 27, 2008), 1 articles, 1 comments


  New Content

Interesting article but seriously flawed because of scant history.
1) How well have Christians dealt with each other, and surrounding - religions during their 'crusades history'?

2) How well have Shia and Sunni treated each in the 1,400 years since Mohammed left the earth? How many millions slaughtered historically and now?
3) How well have Jews discussed their Orthodox, Conservative, Reform and Reconstructionist movements? How many dead? Zero?
4) Terrorism's history - The IRA had a 400 year history, India used peaceful protest to rid itself of the colonial forces (Britain)!
The first use in English of the term 'terrorism' occurred during the French Revolution's Reign of Terror, when the Jacobins, who ruled the revolutionary state, employed violence, including mass executions by guillotine, to compel obedience to the state and intimidate regime enemies.[2] The association of the term only with state violence and intimidation lasted until the mid-19th century, when it began to be associated with non-governmental groups.
Where will history place ISIS on the scale of CRAZIES? Pretty high up!

Submitted on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 7:11:44 PM

Author 0
Lawrence Klein

Author 23018

(Member since Sep 27, 2008), 1 articles, 1 comments


  New Content

Submitted on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 7:20:56 PM

Author 0
larry payne

Author 503379

(Member since Aug 22, 2015), 2 fans, 110 comments


Reply to Lawrence Klein: New Content

Why is it necessary to post your rant in triplicate? Do you think that makes it more believable?
Pulitzer Prize winning editorial cartoonist, Pat Oliphant, created a masterpiece illustrating the apartheid actions of Israel's government.

Submitted on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 8:46:05 PM

Author 0
Hussein Karamyar

Author 509005

(Member since May 28, 2017), 1 comments


  New Content

Dear Sir,
Are you serious in waging war against terrorism? Do you want to combat the countries nurturing terrorists? Was the gathering of thousands of people inspiring to fight the countries generating terrorists? I am sure you are, but you are beguiled into checking the true terrorists?
First, you ought to fight your hypocrite government. I mean the shadow government. Or better to say, the shadow CIA that has masterminded the whole events in the Middle East. And that for money to be squandered by the American pot-bellied wily politicians craving for power at the expense of others. They are the ones who nurture the terrorists. The episode is a little confusing. How is it possible? It is. To wield power and to gain money everything can be allowed. Of course, by power-hungry politicians. Not real human beings. Unfortunately, the former holds the reign of affairs. Life would be sweet for all if the latter had taken control of the world affairs- a far-reaching dream that may come true one day.
Till then, we should be prepared for war. But before taking action one had better know the true story to avoid falling into the trap of wily coyotes and killing innocent people American innocent soldiers are doing, being enticed by their demagogue political leaders. So are those in certain countries in the Middle East.

Submitted on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 8:05:50 PM

Author 0
Donn Marten

Author 5421
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Mar 26, 2007)


  New Content

The phony war on terror was self-limiting when it comes to the ultimate objective of crushing dissent under the jackboot of an authoritarian police state.

This is one of the reasons why the GWOT shifted into the phony narrative that Putin and the Russians are everywhere.

The Washington Post's promotion of a blacklist from the murky organization PropOrNot listing 200+ independent media sites including OEN is a blueprint for what is coming.

Every dissenter will soon be viewed as a "Russian" agent, either willing or unwilling.

Hats off to the Democrats and liberals for helping to make this fascist attack on free speech a reality. Especially to those who have made it so easy for the government to enter a new age of McCarthyism simply because they are p1ssed off over losing an election.

Submitted on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 8:45:37 PM

Author 0
Joe Giambrone

Author 43658
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jan 13, 2010)


  New Content

Not working because intelligence harbors terrorists to fight in their criminal proxy wars. That is why, and no one is arresting the head of MI5 to make it stop! Until the people understand what's really going on this will repeat over and over again. It is similar to the Boston Bombing, the Berlin Christmas attack, 9/11 and WTC 1993. They know who the terrorists are but do nothing to stop them. The finger needs to point at the correct parties. Stop the impunity of the intelligence organizations. The enemy is within.

Submitted on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 9:04:36 PM

Author 0
