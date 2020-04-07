 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 4/7/20

We Have the Know-How, Ability, and Resources to End Pandemic Threats. So What's Stopping Us?

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 56926
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bernard Starr
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)

COVID-19
COVID-19
(Image by Centers for Disease Control (CDC))   Details   DMCA

Over the last two decades, the world received four warnings about the destructive power of new viruses: SARS, MERS, Ebola, and Zika. In the absence of effective treatments or vaccines, each outbreak terrorized Americans and other populations around the globe. Among the agonizing questions we've faced: If I contract this virus, will I be permanently damaged or disabled? Will I die? Will my parents or children survive? Will my unborn child be brain-damaged?

Yet, in a state of strange amnesia--out of sight, out of mind--when these viruses faded so did the funding and enthusiasm for research. And this happened despite countless informed warnings that another deadly virus or mutation was likely to emerge.

Rather than mobilizing a massive international effort to unravel the mysteries of viruses, the United States has ignored the counsel of epidemiologists and other medical experts. Consider Donald Trump's February 2020 proposed $1.3 billion cut in the budget of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), including $100 million cut in research grants for the study of emerging infectious diseases. Trump continued his cutting spree by slashing the budget of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)--the agency that Dr. Anthony Fauci heads--by $768.9 million.

If timing is everything, especially in life and death situations, Trump's cuts represent the worst timing possible--just when the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was beginning to sweep the planet.

These instances of poor judgment should not be surprising. In an earlier act of terrible timing (May 2018) that put our nation at risk, Trump disbanded the pandemic response team (the Office of Global Health Security and Biodefense Preparedness) that was established under the Obama Administration to prepare our nation for a possible pandemic threat. This, despite the prophetic warning by Dr. Luciana Borio, Trump's chief advisor on biodefense preparedness, that the U.S. was unprepared for the number one health security threat--"a flu-like pandemic." Just like the lookout on the Titanic, Trump declared: "All clear ahead."

We are now paying a steep price for his penny-wise and tons foolish decisions. The coronavirus has devastated the formerly robust U.S. economy, forcing Trump to open the money spigot to the tune of $2 trillion, with more trillions likely to follow. And this spending spree is not for the discovery of effective treatments or a vaccine to defeat COVID-19. It is strictly for conventional defensive measures to provide essential equipment, reduce suffering, and compensate for the massive shut-down of businesses and rapidly escalating unemployment--an unemployment level expected to equal the 2008 recession and possibly the1929 Great Depression. These expenditures are necessary and appropriate, but they don't address the longer view and the inevitable reality that other viruses will almost certainly appear.

"It didn't have to be," declares New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo, in one of his powerful and well-informed daily briefings. And he is right. Given past warnings, we should have been prepared with stockpiles of ventilators and PPEs--masks, gowns, face shields, and gloves--and plans for mobilizing the manufacture of more of these life-saving materials, as well as plans for facility expansion and construction. While advance planning would have slowed the spread of the coronavirus and lowered the high death rate we are currently witnessing, there is another and even more important "didn't have to be."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Bernard Starr Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Bernard Starr, PhD, is the main United Nations representative for the Institute of Global Education and is Professor Emeritus at CUNY, Brooklyn College. For several years he wrote for the Scripps Howard News Service on healthcare, the boomers, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Corporations Plan for Post-Middle-Class America

Mind Control: How Donald Trump Has Transformed Americans into Pavlov's Dogs

How Congress Became a 'Cathouse' of Prostitutes Paying Off Their Pimps

The Pandemic Disease of the 21st Century Is on the Rise

Reza Aslan: Why Aren't You a Jew?

Why Have Art Historians Been Silent About the Falsification of Biblical History in Artworks?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Bernard Starr

Become a Fan
Author 56926
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Dec 7, 2010), 11 fans, 157 articles, 1 quicklinks, 308 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

When will we mount the courage and leadership to establish a Manhattan Project type operation to end the pandemic threat?

Submitted on Tuesday, Apr 7, 2020 at 7:53:28 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 