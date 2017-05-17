Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
General News

We Can Stop Suicide Deaths

By       Message Kamala Budhathoki Sarup     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 5/17/17

Author 5249
Become a Fan
  (7 fans)
- Advertisement -

Last week, I organized a group discussion on "suicide prevention and awareness" at my home. My friends and relatives were there to mourn for my friend who just committed suicide.

Our discussion turned out to be fruitful since many of my friends had experienced this problem in their social life. I learned about the problems that were related to the cause of suicide. People with such thoughts can be treated with group therapy where their problems are heard and shared. I think if people conduct local group therapy in their homes and communities it will be a help for those who are in need of it.

- Advertisement -

I have organized so many local groups and have helped individuals that were in need. Now it's your turn to do so and help the community for a better tomorrow.

My jaw dropped when I first heard that my friend was no longer with us and had committed suicide. I was grief-stricken as we grew up together and had shared so many beautiful memories that I cannot share with him anymore.

There are many causes for considering suicide. Depression was the culprit here.

I remember, for many years my friend tried to find the meaning of his life. He considered himself as an outcast. After many unsuccessful attempts from his family, they too left him alone making his life more miserable. Alone and unsatisfied, he slowly began to take his own life indirectly. Excessive drinking and pills were his only option to escape this reality so that he could be somewhere where he thought he was accepted. Due to this unnatural behavior, his wife also left him.

- Advertisement -

He was a good social worker. He dedicated his life helping poor people and children so that they could have a better future but alas, he was unable to help himself. Such was his nature that he didn't want even his old friend to help him as he thought it would be very hard for me to manage my busy schedule.

Finally, when nothing worked for him and when no one stood by his side, he decided to end his life as he thought it would be a huge favor for everyone because he was a disappointment. There was a small letter at the end of his bedside table that revealed the cause of his act.

I think people should receive the right kind of treatment for every one of their feelings and troubles. There is a part everyone can play to make someone feel safe and loved. The right kind of medical treatment should also be available as it can be dangerous if untreated. But for this, one should take a little time from their busy schedule and try to listen to those who want someone to listen to them, as sharing a problem will ease the load from the mind. This is something that can happen to anyone in any stage of their life. This is considered as a slow and silent death. I hope the story of my friend convinces readers about the dangers of depression and how it can take the life of one, becoming the cause of death for another.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://mediaforfreedom.com

Journalist, poet and editor Kamala Budhathoki Sarup specializes in reporting news and writing stories covering Freedom, Peace, Public health, Democracy, Women/Children, development, justice and advocacy from her location inside the United (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Women and Literacy

Education Is Important In A Democracy

The rain is as beautiful

Democracy vs Communism: Lessons from History

Early marriage Causes Harm To Women

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Bob Stuart

Become a Fan
Author 26603

(Member since Nov 19, 2008), 3 fans, 1 articles, 384 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

You could have stopped any particular death, if you'd tried. However, you didn't try because you have so many similarly suffering people in your life, and will never have time for them all.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 3:35:12 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 