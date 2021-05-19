 
 
We Can Defeat the Corporate Media's War to Snuff out Independent Journalism

By (Page 1 of 5 pages) 1 comment
Journalists on duty
Journalists on duty
(Image by Yan Arief from flickr)   Details   DMCA

I wanted to use this opportunity to talk about my experiences over the past two decades working with new technology as an independent freelance journalist, one who abandoned - or maybe more accurately, was abandoned by - what we usually call the "mainstream" media.

Looking back over that period, I have come to appreciate that I was among the first generation of journalists to break free of the corporate media - in my case, the Guardian - and ride this wave of new technology. In doing so, we liberated ourselves from the narrow editorial restrictions such media imposes on us as journalists and were still able to find an audience, even if a diminished one.

More and more journalists are following a similar path today - a few out of choice, and more out of necessity as corporate media becomes increasingly unprofitable. But as journalists seek to liberate themselves from the strictures of the old corporate media, that same corporate media is working very hard to characterise the new technology as a threat to media freedoms.

This self-serving argument should be treated with a great deal of scepticism. I want to use my own experiences to argue that quite the reverse is true. And that the real danger is allowing the corporate media to reassert its monopoly over narrating the world to us.

'Mainstream' consensus

I left my job at the Guardian newspaper group in 2001. Had I tried to become an independent journalist 10 years earlier than I did, it would have been professional suicide. In fact, it would have been a complete non-starter. I certainly would not be here telling you what it was like to have spent 20 years challenging the "mainstream" western consensus on Israel-Palestine.

Before the Noughties, without a platform provided by a corporate media outlet, journalists had no way to reach an audience, let alone create one. We were entirely beholden to our editors, and they in turn were dependent on billionaire owners - or in a few cases like the BBC's, a government - and on advertisers.

When I arrived in Nazareth as a freelance journalist, though one with continuing connections to the Guardian, I quickly found myself faced with a stark choice.

Newspapers would accept relatively superficial articles from me, ones that accorded with a decades-old, western, colonial mindset about Israel-Palestine. Had I contributed such pieces for long enough, I would probably have managed to reassure one of the papers that I was an obliging and safe pair of hands. Eventually, when a position fell vacant, I might have landed myself a well-paid correspondent's job.

Instead I preferred to write authentically - for myself, reporting what I observed on the ground, rather than what was expected of me by my editors. That meant antagonising and gradually burning bridges with the western media.

Even in a digital era of new journalistic possibilities, there were few places to publish. I had to rely on a couple of what were then newly emerging websites that were prepared to publish very different narratives on Israel-Palestine from the western corporate media's.

Level playing field

The most prominent at the time, which became the first proper home for my journalism, was Al-Ahram Weekly, an English-language sister publication of the famous Cairo daily newspaper. Few probably remember or read Al-Ahram Weekly today, because it was soon overshadowed by other websites. But at the time it was a rare online refuge for dissident voices, and included a regular column from the great public intellectual Edward Said.

It is worth pausing to think about how foreign correspondents operated in the pre-digital world. They not only enjoyed a widely read, if tightly controlled, platform in an establishment media outlet, but they had behind them a vitally important support structure.

Jonathan Cook is a writer and journalist based in Nazareth, Israel. He is the 2011 winner of the Martha Gellhorn Special Prize for Journalism. His latest books are "Israel and the Clash of Civilisations: Iraq, Iran and the Plan to Remake the Middle East" (Pluto Press) and "Disappearing Palestine:
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Lance Ciepiela

Lance Ciepiela
#TruthToPower - 'words on paper' in lieu of 'pitchforks' and 'muskets'. Independent OpEdNews Publisher Rob Kall asking House Judiciary Chairman John Conyers (D-MI) to conduct 'impeachment hearings' on Bush's thirty five Articles of Impeachment - Iraq War "Fraudulent Justification" Article II - that were pending in Congress in his Committee.

No, Conyers would not conduct any Impeachment Hearings - yes, "she could stop me", Conyers said, of the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). She had already arbitrarily decided, on her own, "as I've always said, impeachment if off the table" for Bush and Cheney.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 11:01:12 AM

Author 0
