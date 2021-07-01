 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Water in All the Wrong Places

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 84384
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Joel Joseph

dry lakebed
dry lakebed
(Image by out of ideas from flickr)   Details   DMCA

With rising sea levels and diminishing fresh water lakes, we have a serious water crisis. A viable solution is to build thousands of desalinization plants around the world to use for drinking, bathing and agriculture. This will help end the drought epidemic in the United States and in other nations while counteracting rising sea levels globally.

Lake Mead, the source of water for the Hoover Dam, is at only 36 percent of full capacity, the water level is decreasing at a faster rate than previously projected, according to Ian James of the Arizona Republic. Historically low water levels in Gatun Lake have slowed traffic on the Panama Canal to a standstill. Lake Ontario has suffered the driest period since 1966 according to the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board.Both U.S. and European satellites have captured the profound changes in drought-stricken, continually warming California. The last two years have been the driest period in the last 40 years and the paucity of water is visible in the state's plummeting reservoir levels.

Rising Sea Levels

While freshwater levels are falling worldwide, the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS) reports that by 2100 sea levels will rise at least 1.6 feet and possibly as high as 6.5 feet by the end of the century. "A high scenario that assumes a continued rise in global carbon emissions and an increasing loss of land ice; global average sea level is projected to rise about 2 feet by 2045 and about 6.5 feet by 2100."

The UCS reports that an intermediate scenario that assumes global carbon emissions rise through the middle of the century then begin to decline, and ice sheets melt at rates in line with historical observations; the global average sea level is projected to rise about one foot by 2035 and about four feet by 2100.

The best scenario assumes that nations successfully limit global warming to less than two degrees Celsius (the goal set by the Paris Climate Agreement) and ice loss is limited. Under this scenario, global average sea level is projected to rise about 1.6 feet by 2100.

The Economics of Desalinization Plants

Thirty miles north of San Diego along the Pacific Coast, sits the Claude "Bud" Lewis Carlsbad Desalination Plant, the largest effort to turn salt water into fresh water in North America. Each day 100 million gallons of seawater are pushed through semi-permeable membranes to create 50 million gallons of water that is being piped to municipal users. The Carlsbad desalinization plant, which became fully operational in 2015, creates about 10 percent of the fresh water the 3.1 million people in the region use, at about twice the cost of the other main source of water. It is expensive but crucial because this water source is local and reliable. "Drought is a recurring condition here in California," said Jeremy Crutchfield, water resources manager at the San Diego County Water Authority. "We just came out of a five-year drought in 2017. The plant has reduced our reliance on imported supplies, which is challenging at times here in California. So it's a component for reliability."

A second plant, similar to Carlsbad, is being built in Huntington Beach, California with the same 50-million-gallon-a-day capability. Currently there are 11 desalination plants in California, and 10 more are proposed.

The Carlsbad desalinization plant cost approximately $1 billion to build.

How to Combat Rising Sea Levels While Producing Fresh Water

How many gallons of water will reduce sea levels by one inch? According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration,the area of the world's oceans is about 140 million square miles.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Joel Joseph Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Chairman, Made in the USA Foundation, economist and lawyer, author of ten books and hundreds of articles.
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Trumps and Jared Kushner Cheated Their Way into Elite Colleges

Outsourcing Obamacare

Red Nose Day Gives Black Eye to Walgreens and NBC

Shame on Ralph Lauren and the US Open

Great American Products to Buy Labor Day Weekend

U.S Trade Deficit Causes Income Inequality

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 