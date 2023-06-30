Black-headed Gull P1760233
(Image by ianpreston) Details DMCA
I am at Shaws, on the wharf
Watching the harbor
Where gulls are swarming a trawler,
Waiting for my number to be called.
A woman, a table away
Exclaims, "A gull!!"
I turn to see a large bird
With a black head, white body
And dark rose-colored bill
Standing on the railing
Overlooking her table.
My first thought is,
That is no ordinary gull.*
With her friends looking on,
She offers it a French fry
Which it snatches and flies off,
But not before I snap,
"Why don't you give it
Some of your fish!"
Moral:
When an unusually beautiful sea bird
Shows up at your table on the wharf
And begs for a hand-out
Don't feed it junk.
Look what it does to us!
.....................................
*Black-headed gull