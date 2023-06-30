

Black-headed Gull P1760233

I am at Shaws, on the wharf

Watching the harbor

Where gulls are swarming a trawler,

Waiting for my number to be called.

A woman, a table away

Exclaims, "A gull!!"

I turn to see a large bird

With a black head, white body

And dark rose-colored bill

Standing on the railing

Overlooking her table.

My first thought is,

That is no ordinary gull.*

With her friends looking on,

She offers it a French fry

Which it snatches and flies off,

But not before I snap,

"Why don't you give it

Some of your fish!"



Moral:

When an unusually beautiful sea bird

Shows up at your table on the wharf

And begs for a hand-out

Don't feed it junk.

Look what it does to us!

.....................................

*Black-headed gull