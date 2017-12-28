Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

Watching Global Warming--up close and personal

By       Message Daniel Geery       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 1198
Become a Fan
  (70 fans)
- Advertisement -

I no longer argue with global warming "deniers." Mark Twain long ago warned us, "Never argue with stupid people. They will drag you down to their level, then beat you with experience." Also, the problem is simply too serious to waste one's time, as we literally watch Homo sapiens headed for extinction.

Of course, I hope there can be some immediate change of "political thought" (good God, another oxymoron!) and rapid global action (there is much going on in this area, but we need to put these activities on steroids). On a personal level I try to be conscious of my own carbon footprint and keep it small, no simple matter in today's society. I just look at the garbage we toss weekly, from a family of three, and have to switch my mental channel quickly.

With oceans likely near their absorption capacity of CO2 (coral reefs dying, underwater ecosystems disappearing, etc.) and such visible changes all around us, I have to say I feel better about being 70, but feel acute pain for those much younger.

Meanwhile, we have a knucklehead as POTUS, with his puppet strings being jerked by military madmen and neocons (aka "new con artists"). Anyway, here's a five minute video for those who are more inclined to visual learning... with thanks to Susan Schwartz for sending it to me.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

CIA Agent Confesses On Deathbed: 'We Blew Up WTC7 On 9/11'...YourNewsWire.com

Why have kids?

The Foundation of Religion Fractured, shaky, and exposed

Military Coup Has Taken Over the U.S. A., Without a Single Shot Fired

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 