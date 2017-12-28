- Advertisement -

I no longer argue with global warming "deniers." Mark Twain long ago warned us, "Never argue with stupid people. They will drag you down to their level, then beat you with experience." Also, the problem is simply too serious to waste one's time, as we literally watch Homo sapiens headed for extinction.

Of course, I hope there can be some immediate change of "political thought" (good God, another oxymoron!) and rapid global action (there is much going on in this area, but we need to put these activities on steroids). On a personal level I try to be conscious of my own carbon footprint and keep it small, no simple matter in today's society. I just look at the garbage we toss weekly, from a family of three, and have to switch my mental channel quickly.

With oceans likely near their absorption capacity of CO2 (coral reefs dying, underwater ecosystems disappearing, etc.) and such visible changes all around us, I have to say I feel better about being 70, but feel acute pain for those much younger.

Meanwhile, we have a knucklehead as POTUS, with his puppet strings being jerked by military madmen and neocons (aka "new con artists"). Anyway, here's a five minute video for those who are more inclined to visual learning... with thanks to Susan Schwartz for sending it to me.