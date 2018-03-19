- Advertisement -

By Jon Queally, staff writer



On Monday night, from 7:00pm to 8:30pm EDT, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is hosting a nationally televised town hall tonight focused on U.S. inequality and the threat posed by an increasing powerful oligarchy that has corrupted the nation's economy and politics.

In partnership with The Guardian, NowThis, The Young Turks and Act.tv, the event -- officially titled "Town Hall on Inequality in America: The Rise of Oligarchy and Collapse of the Middle Class" -- will feature a wide-ranging conversation with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, filmmaker and activist Michael Moore, and other expert panelists who will discuss the economic issues that mainstream and corporate news too often ignore.

Watch it live here:

"We need to ask the hard questions that the corporate media fails to ask: who owns America, and who has the political power? Why, in the richest country in the history of the world are so many Americans living in poverty? What are the forces that have caused the American middle class, once the envy of the world, to decline precipitously?" Sanders wrote in an op-ed promoting the event last week. "We need to hear from struggling Americans whose stories are rarely told in newspapers or television."

"The rapid rise of oligarchy and wealth and income inequality is the great moral, economic, and political issue of our time," Sanders tweeted on Monday. "Join us at 7 PM ET tonight on Facebook Live for conversation about inequality in America."

