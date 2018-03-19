Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Watch Tonight: Sanders, Warren, Moore Headline National Town Hall on Inequality and Oligarchy

"Hope to see you there."

By Jon Queally, staff writer


Streaming live on Facebook at 7pm EDT on Monday night, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will be joined by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Michael Moore, along with other advocates and experts, as they explore inequality, the rise of oligarchy, and the deat
(Image by (Photo: senate.sanders.gov))   Permission   Details   DMCA
On Monday night, from 7:00pm to 8:30pm EDT, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is hosting a nationally televised town hall tonight focused on U.S. inequality and the threat posed by an increasing powerful oligarchy that has corrupted the nation's economy and politics.

In partnership with The Guardian, NowThis, The Young Turks and Act.tv, the event -- officially titled "Town Hall on Inequality in America: The Rise of Oligarchy and Collapse of the Middle Class" -- will feature a wide-ranging conversation with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, filmmaker and activist Michael Moore, and other expert panelists who will discuss the economic issues that mainstream and corporate news too often ignore.

Watch it live here:

"We need to ask the hard questions that the corporate media fails to ask: who owns America, and who has the political power? Why, in the richest country in the history of the world are so many Americans living in poverty? What are the forces that have caused the American middle class, once the envy of the world, to decline precipitously?" Sanders wrote in an op-ed promoting the event last week. "We need to hear from struggling Americans whose stories are rarely told in newspapers or television."


Bernie Sanders
(Image by Twitter)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Bernie Sanders

" @SenSanders

Tonight at 7pm ET: Join me, @ MMFlint and @ SenWarren for a conversation about a topic too often ignored by the corporate media -- wealth and income inequality.

2:41 PM - Mar 19, 2018

"The rapid rise of oligarchy and wealth and income inequality is the great moral, economic, and political issue of our time," Sanders tweeted on Monday. "Join us at 7 PM ET tonight on Facebook Live for conversation about inequality in America."

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

 

Eric Arnow

Author 503158

(Member since Jul 27, 2015)


Looks like "Imperialism" and "Militarism" are not part of the vocabulary. But 'Russia did it' still is. Townhall? Looks more like the Sheep Dog Convention.

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 20, 2018 at 12:02:10 AM

