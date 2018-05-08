- Advertisement -

Sanders warns that the president has "put our nation on a dangerous path"

By Jon Queally, staff writer

In a live-streamed remarks on his Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon (watch below), Sen. Bernie Sanders issued a direct response to President Donald Trump's decision to end the U.S. government's commitment to the Iran nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Calling Trump's decision "reckless," Sanders warned that the president has "put our nation on a dangerous path."

People should, Sanders continued, that the "JCPOA is not just an agreement between the United States and Iran, but one negotiated alongside other members of the international community including the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, along with China and Russia." He warned that it does more to isolate and undermine the credibility of the U.S. than it does Iran.

Reaching back into recent history, Sanders joined many other critics of the president's decision voicing concerns that jettisoning the deal puts the U.S. closer to launching another unnecessary war abroad.

"Importantly," he said, "I would remind my fellow Americans that the road to the Iraq war did not simply begin in 2003. It was laid down brick by brick over a number of years, with policy decisions that might have seemed relatively small at the time, but that ultimately led us to the worst foreign policy blunder in the modern history of our country. The Iraq war had enormous unintended consequences that we are still dealing with today, and will be for many years to come."

Sanders said Trump's decision is the opposite of the kind of leadership that is needed in the world.

"Real American leadership, and real American power, is not shown by our ability to blow things up," argued Sanders, "but by our ability to bring parties together, to forge international consensus around shared problems, and then to mobilize that consensus to address those problems. That is what this agreement did.

"Unfortunately," Sanders concluded, "today President Trump put us on a very different, more dangerous path."

Watch:

Sanders had previously warned the president against pulling out of the agreement, arguing last year that such a move would "would irreparably harm America's ability to negotiate future nonproliferation agreements."

