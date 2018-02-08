Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (2 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   5 comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Washington's "crackpot" nuclear posture endangers the world to an alarming degree

By       Message Finian Cunningham       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 5   Supported 5   Well Said 4  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 2/8/18

Author 85939
Become a Fan
  (32 fans)

From RT

From flickr.com: Nuclear Explosion {MID-245284}
Nuclear Explosion
(Image by shurik1986)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Washington's latest Nuclear Posture Review imperils global security in three ways: it inflates perceived threats to the US, it conflates conventional and nuclear war and it pushes for the development of low-yield nuclear weapons.

These three new moments in US policy increase the risk of nuclear war rather than lowering it, as American Defense Secretary James Mattis claimed in signing off on the Nuclear Posture Review published last week.

Mattis states that the long-term goal of the US is the elimination of all nuclear weapons from the world -- but Washington has no intention of ever doing this. That's because US leaders never cease to view the world as a relentlessly threatening place, justifying a $1 trillion upgrade of the nation's nuclear arsenal.

- Advertisement -

The NPR states: "This review comes at a critical moment in our nation's history, for America confronts an international security situation that is more complex and demanding than any since the end of the Cold War."

Four specific threats are outlined: Russia, China, North Korea and Iran.

But what's perplexing is that so little credible detail is presented by the Pentagon to justify why it considers these four entities to be such dire threats, requiring greater US nuclear posturing.

- Advertisement -

In regard to Russia and China, the NPR asserts (on page 6): "Since 2010 we have seen the return of Great Power competition. To varying degrees, Russia and China have made clear they seek to substantially revise the post-Cold War international order and norms of behavior."

However, the Pentagon doesn't provide substantive detail on what this "revision of the international order" by Russia and China entails and why it should be considered by the US a grave security threat.

On Russia, the Pentagon claims: "Russia has demonstrated its willingness to use force to alter the map of Europe and impose its will on its neighbors, backed by implicit and explicit nuclear first-use threats... Its occupation of Crimea and direct support for Russia-led forces in eastern Ukraine violate its commitment to respect the territorial integrity of Ukraine."

Regarding China, Mattis states in the preface of the NPR that Beijing is "challenging traditional US military superiority in the western Pacific." Here, the Pentagon is referring to China's territorial claims to islands in the South China Sea.

These alleged transgressions by Russia and China are repeated throughout the Pentagon's Nuclear Posture Review, as well as assertions that both countries have moved to "greater salience of deployment of nuclear forces."

What is disturbing is how the Pentagon has inflated specific local territorial disputes -- Ukraine and South China Sea -- to constitute somehow a "worsening global threat environment."

- Advertisement -

In the executive summary, the NPR states "global threat conditions have worsened markedly since the most recent 2010 NPR, including increasingly explicit nuclear threats from potential adversaries. The United States now faces a more diverse and advanced nuclear-threat environment than ever before."

At a couple of brief points, the US NPR states that it does not want to have an adversarial relationship with either Russia or China, yet it repeatedly depicts both as a threat. This is consistent with two other documents recently published by the Trump administration -- the National Security Strategy, in December, and the National Defense Strategy (NDS), in January -- which again called out Russia and China as priority "rivals." The NDS indeed said Russia and China were now a bigger national security threat than non-state terrorism.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 5   Supported 5   Well Said 4  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author and journalist. Finian Cunningham has written extensively on international affairs, with articles published in several languages. He is a Master's graduate in Agricultural Chemistry and worked as a scientific editor for the Royal (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

"Mentally Unfit" Trump Signals Palace Coup Option

Is a military coup against Trump in the cards?

Russia Vindicated by Terrorist Surrenders in Syria

America -- the Most Frightened Nation on Earth

Pentagon, CIA Form Praetorian Guard for Clinton as Warmonger President

Putin Foresaw Death of US Global Power

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
4 people are discussing this page, with 5 comments  Post Comment

Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 70 fans, 148 articles, 3225 quicklinks, 13711 comments, 180 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
U.S. "leaders" are insane and going more so, as it becomes apparent to all that whatever might have been the foundations of our country have already turned to dust, thanks to greed and corruption, money over people and the planet.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 8, 2018 at 6:10:10 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Indent
Chuck Nafziger

Become a Fan
Author 24101

(Member since Oct 12, 2008), 13 fans, 6 articles, 7 quicklinks, 1361 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

The US empire has no moral foundation what-so-ever. It is based only on lies,theft and murder in a quest to bring the Western oligarchs world domination. The part of this that has the US population more uneasy than ever is the realization that we have no say in the matter. Studies have shown that we get choices of one murderous empire builder or another, but no choice for peace or "domestic tranquility." Capitalism has become corruption and monopoly and is eating its children.

We must quit supporting the system, eat organic, buy local, get off the consumer hamster wheel, resist big pharma and don't vote in federal elections. Do what is necessary to keep your kids out of the military.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 8, 2018 at 6:24:28 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 70 fans, 148 articles, 3225 quicklinks, 13711 comments, 180 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Chuck Nafziger:   New Content

'Tis as you say.


Regarding the last sentence, the best solution I can see at the moment is not having them.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 8, 2018 at 8:11:21 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Lois Gagnon

Become a Fan
Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 34 fans, 1 articles, 6 quicklinks, 4170 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I have been reading Daniel Ellsberg's new book, "The Doomsday Machine" Confessions of a Nuclear War Planner. In it he states that when he saw the movie "Dr. Strangelove" when it first came out, he thought of it as more of a documentary than fiction. Let that sink in.

I think it's safe to say there has been no improvement in the Pentagon's Crackpot Realism.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 8, 2018 at 9:01:47 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Leslie Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 500983
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Dec 9, 2014), 8 fans, 1 articles, 344 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
I'm getting real tired of this country.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 8, 2018 at 11:09:17 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 