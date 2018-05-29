- Advertisement -



The United States should help its allies and partners in Europe to strengthen their defense in the face of Russian aggression. The call for this is contained in the draft of law on the policy and budget of the US Department of Defense for a new fiscal year. It was supported by the Senate Committee of the US Congress on Armed Services on 25 of May.

According to the explanatory materials, China and Russia are recognized as strategic rivals. The draft of this law says that the policy of the United States is to apply an integrated approach to strengthening the defense of allies and partners in Europe. The main goal is to deter, and, if necessary, to react to Russian aggression.

Senators also want to call on the Minister of Defense to consider new steps for strengthening the advanced presence in Europe.

At the same time, the House of Representatives adopted the draft of defense budget on Thursday. This draft provides $ 6.3 billion for the deterrence initiative in Europe to increase the number of American military personnel based in the Baltic region.

It should be noted that the militarization of Eastern Europe by United States has become the most significant military activity since the end of the Cold War. By the way, the leaders of the member countries of the North Atlantic Alliance increasingly talk about possible armed conflict with Russia.

The initiative to deploy and expand the presence of US troops and heavy weapons in Europe is supported in Poland and the Baltic countries. They argue that militarization will strengthen European security from the Russian threat.

Unfortunately, there is also a negative side of this situation -- the strengthening of the US military presence strengthens at the same time the dependence of other countries on Washington. The risk of armed conflict with Russia is also increasing.

It is necessary to understand that the economies of our countries (Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia) heavily depend on EU loans and grants. However, governments invest funds collected from taxes and other budget revenues in the arms race. We can trace the development of military infrastructure and combat potential, military budgets are steadily growing; the number of foreign troops in the Baltic region also increases. We as ordinary people are being told endlessly about the aggression of Russia, which still does not attack.

The reality is that military spending forces the government to reduce spending on our health care, culture, education and other social programs. Thus, there is no need to remind that there is a massive outflow of population from Latvia. And now this beautiful country is the leader in terms of population decline in the EU. Increasingly dissatisfied teachers and doctors organize spontaneous rallies in Lithuania -- they just do not have enough salaries for a decent life.

Against the background of the suffering of ordinary people, our government increases spending on the military -- new facilities are being built, multimillion-dollar deals on the purchase of weapons are being concluded.

Of course, we must be ready for war and be able to defend ourselves. But the situation is dangerous when people start to think that government has just forgot about them. It is sad to watch our homeland is loosing its independence. Instead of providing balanced and profitable policy, our authorities are completely subordinate to Washington.

But let's be honest -- President Trump protects only the interests of America, and he does not care about small European countries like Lithuania and Latvia. It seems that the time has come to resolve urgent economic and social issues. Thinking about defense, one should not forget about the life of ordinary people.