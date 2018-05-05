Power of Story Send a Tweet        
OpEdNews Op Eds

Washington Post: Trump is lying more often now than he did even last year

By       Message Daily Kos       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 5/5/18

Author 38168
- Advertisement -

See original here

By Hunter, Daily Kos Staff

From flickr.com: Trump Pinocchio {MID-290545}
Trump Pinocchio
(Image by @iamsdawson)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

If it seems like Donald Trump is lying more than ever, these days, it turns out the facts back you up on that. The Washington Post's Fact Checker team has catalogued its 3,001st false claim from Trump since his inauguration, and report that as time has gone on, his tendency to lie has indeed continued to rise.

"When we first started this project for the president's first 100 days, he averaged 4.9 claims a day. Slowly, the average number of claims has been creeping up.

"Indeed, since we last updated this tally two months ago, the president has averaged about 9 claims a day."

Nine false claims a day, just in his public statements. That doesn't count his private behavior; whatever he yells at his television set in the morning, or the things he tells lawmakers over the phone, or to his staff. It's pathological. The man either can't help it or, worse, chooses not to:

- Advertisement -
"Thirteen times in the past five weeks, Trump has claimed his long-promised border wall is already being built, even though Congress denied him the funding and prohibited the use of prototypes he had viewed with great fanfare."

Is it invisible? Is he building it in secret? What will he say, when no reporter anywhere can find this new portion of wall -- will he claim that his enemies are hiding it, perhaps under a blanket? These aren't minor differences of opinion; the man just spouts out flagrant bullshit, made-up numbers, and imaginary history.

The press still appears to be stumped by what to do about this. It is not normal, to be sure, but it is also the antithesis of what we should require of our leaders. Trump openly propagandizes in the manner of authoritarians and dictatorships; he not only dismisses facts that he considers hostile to his government but invents new ones wholesale, attempting to bully the press into accepting them and broadcasting them as their new, pro-himself reality. In the best case, he is delusional or pathological, a man mentally unfit for the office. In the best case. The worst case is just as likely.

Because it is not just Trump, doing this; his White House defends and repeats this behavior. There is a considerable faction of the conservative "movement" that embraces it and insists, angrily, that the press comply. The notion that reality itself is open to interpretation, to be shaped by whichever voice proves the loudest, has moved beyond an anti-science fringe into becoming a considerable sub-movement within Republican politics, one that even top Republican lawmakers refuse to speak out against and one that they themselves use with aplomb, when the need arises.

It is vitally important to democracy that the government not lie. It is essential. Such actions should be considered illegitimate and disqualifying. We have no control over what various rabid partisans or theocrats here or elsewhere choose to believe, but anyone installed into a position of public trust must not lie. And Trump, and his companions, are doing so with abandon, and are doing so with the explicit intent of misleading the public as to the basic facts of the world around them.

No, the wall is not being built. No, his tax cut is not the "biggest in history" and there is no reasonable defense of such a claim. His lies about crowd sizes are petty, but indefensible. His lies about basic numerical data from past years are either an Orwellian effort to rewrite history or evidence of illiteracy.

- Advertisement -

The press is still grappling with the proper response, in large part because they have rewritten their own role in American politics to be something of a roving publicity shop for Washington's most powerful figures, a means for the powerful to impart their own preferred spin rather than an unpleasant check on such fabrications. But they had better grapple harder, because Trump not only is using rank dishonesty as a core tool of his administration, but that dishonesty is escalating.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

articles reprinted from Dailykos.com

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Just Read FBI Deputy Director McCabe's Statement Regarding His Firing By Trump... Just Read It.

Rush Limbaugh's Sponsor List

Comcast favors Fox News, charges $204 more for MSNBC package. ACTION NEEDED

Ron Paul takes lead In Iowa, Newt Gingrich falls off cliff

Republican Bill Bans Non-Church Marriages

Did Jared just secure his family's real-estate empire by facilitating a palace coup in Saudi Arabia?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 