Washington Has Crossed Russia's Red Line

By       Message Paul Craig Roberts     Permalink
opednews.com Headlined to H3 4/7/17

From flickr.com: The Red Line {MID-71500}
The Red Line
(Image by sara biljana)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Washington's military attack on Syria is unambigiously a war crime. It occurred without any UN authorization or even the fake cover of a "coalition of the willing." Washington's attack on Syria occurred in advance of an investigation of the alleged event that Washington is trying to use as its justification. Indeed, Washington's story of Syrian use of chemical weapons is totally implausible. All chemical weapons were removed from Syria by Russia and turned over to the US and its Euroean allies. Syria has no such weapons and has no reason to use them and every reason not to. Moreover, it is none of Washington's business whatsoever what weapons Syria uses against terrorist forces seeking to overthrow the Syrian government.Governments in Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan have not condemned this war crime. Indeed, the UK Foreign Minister has declared the UK's support. Thus does the West reveal once again its hypocrisy.As Russia has made clear, the alleged chemical weapons attack has every hallmark of a Washington orchestrated event in order to launch a US military attack on Syria. As the Russian Defense Ministry explained, the US air attack had to have been planned in advance of the alleged chemical weapon event. The US air strike on Syria requires advanced planning, but followed immediately the event used as the excuse: http://eng.mil.ru/en/news_page/country/more.htm?id=12117678%40egNewsIn other words, it was an orchestrated event.Gilbert Doctorow says that the idiot Americans drowning in their own hubris have now crossed a Russian red line with consquences to follow. http://russia-insider.com/en/us-missile-strikes-syria-have-crossed-russian-red-lines-and-risk-serious-escalation/ri19479Insane Washington is driving the world to thermo-nuclear war. And where are the protests?

 

http://www.paulcraigroberts.org/

Dr. Roberts was Assistant Secretary of the US Treasury for Economic Policy in the Reagan Administration. He was associate editor and columnist with the Wall Street Journal, columnist for Business Week and the Scripps Howard News Service. He is a contributing editor to Gerald Celente's Trends Journal. He has had numerous university appointments. His books, The Failure of Laissez Faire Capitalism and Economic Dissolution of the West is available (more...)
 

Author has requested that no comments be allowed on this content.