Wash, Rinse, Spin: It's History Again!

When I think of white supremacists, word
Comes to mind is niggah -- lookin alike
Underneath their Casper white sheets, absurd
Little Caesars on the make for a kike
Or Catholic to lynch on kristallnacht day,
A national holiday in the Deep Souths
Of the world, hepped up on Hitler's mustache --
A paintbrush clipped and glued. Oh, the big mouths!
Nein, nein, nein, nein, nein -- nihilists thawing
In the wild, like there was no tomorrow,
Joining with AI mafia, cawing
Like Poe's Crow, Never More. Pity, Sorrow.
Some people say we learn from history.
Learn what? Learn to repeat the misery?