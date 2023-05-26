Wash, Rinse, Spin: It's History Again!

Life Arts 5/26/2023 at 2:14 AM EDT H3'ed 5/26/23



'Storm Troopers from Star Wars'

(Image by Lucas Film) Details DMCA



When I think of white supremacists, word

Comes to mind is niggah -- lookin alike

Underneath their Casper white sheets, absurd

Little Caesars on the make for a kike

Or Catholic to lynch on kristallnacht day,

A national holiday in the Deep Souths

Of the world, hepped up on Hitler's mustache --

A paintbrush clipped and glued. Oh, the big mouths!

Nein, nein, nein, nein, nein -- nihilists thawing

In the wild, like there was no tomorrow,

Joining with AI mafia, cawing

Like Poe's Crow, Never More. Pity, Sorrow.

Some people say we learn from history.

Learn what? Learn to repeat the misery?