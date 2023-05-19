Was it an 'invitation' I couldn't refuse?

By Bob Gaydos

Sometimes, it's the mundane, easy to overlook things that give a week it's meaning.

For example, I recently bought two medium coffees at a drive-through window for a popular coffee chain. After the male voice inside the screen repeated the order back to us, he said, "That will be 6 oh 3, please drive around."

We looked at each other in surprise. $6.03? As I scrambled for three pennies to go with the 10-dollar bill, I thought it seemed like just a short while ago that same order was under $4. More recently, a bit more than $5. My friend, a regular customer of the franchise, agreed.

Inflation? Supply chain issues with Latin America? I think a bit of profit-taking is the more likely explanation. By the way, the coffee chain in question was not Starbucks.

Not long after this encounter with corporate America, I had occasion to stop by another local establishment for some suet and birdseed. It's been a good year for cardinals, blue jays, finches, doves, sparrows, red-winged blackbirds, starlings, woodpeckers, wrens, squirrels and other hungry feeders. As I approached the front door, a small sign, recently posted, caught my attention: "Lawful concealed carry permitted on these premises."

Again, I paused. Hmm. Good to know, I thought, should I ever feel threatened wandering around the bird seed and chicken feed. Although I must admit, I am puzzled at the sudden need for this notice in the first place.

Back home, while routinely scrolling through my daily emails, I was surprised to find a message that was the highlight of the week: An invitation to dinner with a former president of the United States of America. Wow, I thought, that doesn't happen a lot. In fact, it's never happened to me.

Then I read a little further. It seems I was being invited to take a chance on being invited to dinner with a former president of the United States of America. All I had to do was donate some money to be placed on the list from which one "lucky" winner, and a guest, would be chosen to have dinner with, of course, Donald Trump, at one of his golf courses.

That's not all. The invitation also said, "That's right - I'lI cover your flight, your accommodations, and your terrific dinner.

And we'll take a picture together so that you can keep a photograph of this incredible memory forever."

Donate now!

How could I refuse this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity? This was a chance to rub elbows, shake hands, drink coffee and have a photo taken with a man just convicted by a jury of sexually abusing a woman nearly 30 years ago in a dressing room of a Fifth Avenue Manhattan department store and publicly calling her a liar and saying all sorts of vile things about her when she accused him of rape, a man that jury said owed the woman $5 million for the harm he caused to her reputation.

A man, coincidentally, also recently indicted by a Manhattan grand jury for campaign finance fraud in a case involving paying hush money to a porn star he cheated with shortly after his third wife, Melania, had given birth to their son, Baron.

In fact, this was a man also facing possible indictment in Georgia for trying to convince officials to change the results of that state's vote in the 2020 presidential election, which he lost.

