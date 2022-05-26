 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 5/26/22

Was This Supposed To Be An Attack?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 503224
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)
 
"If the dems don't learn they need to fight for us, we keep losing. Period" - Pilar Schiavo


(Image by Annie Cho for Assembly 2022)   Details   DMCA
One of the saddest parts of watching the Republican Party complete the transition from the liberal Party of Lincoln to the far-right party of Trump is their cult-like devotion to personalities over principles. Anyone who questions the Dear Leader is deemed to be a Republican in Name Only ("RINO") and subject to eviction from the party. Hypocrisy and moral failings are ignored; the only thing that matters is maintaining power.

While the Democrats claim to have a big tent, there has been tension building between the Berniecrat and Establishment wings of the party since at least the 2016 elections. There are still Hillary Clinton supporters who blame Bernie Sanders for their candidate's loss to Trump despite the fact that Sanders actively campaigned for Clinton after she became the official nominee. Perhaps it is easier to blame others than to accept the fact that Clinton failed.

Apparently, California State Assembly candidate Annie Cho is one of those still stuck in 2016. Instead of concentrating her firepower on the Republican incumbent, Suzette Martinez Valladares, Cho is attacking her fellow Democrat, Pilar Schiavo. Ironically, one of Cho's complaints is that Schiavo tweeted before the California primary on May 27, 2016, that "a vote 4 Hillary is a vote 4 Trump!" Schiavo did not cause Clinton to lose in 2016, but she did accurately predict the outcome.

The most concerning part about Cho's campaign flyer is that she does not understand the history of the 2016 primary election and why it alienated so many Bernie supporters, some so much that they took the #DemExit. She equates the accusation that "Democrats rigged the 2016 primary election" with "Trump-like conspiracy theories." This ignores the fact that Donna Brazille, a DNC official, passed debate questions to the Clinton Campaign. Brazille has also alleged that the DNC was "fully under the control of Hillary's campaign". This does not even touch upon the party's use of Super Delegates who could overrule the wishes of the party's voters.

Despite the fact that Democrats overwhelmingly control the state government in California, universal healthcare has failed to pass, the gas storage facilities in Porter Ranch are still operating and every meaningful attempt to hold charter schools accountable for the public funds that they receive has either been diluted or defeated. Is it any wonder that Republican Suzette Martinez Valladares currently holds the District 40 seat? Schiavo is correct: "If the dems don't learn they need to fight for us, we keep losing."

I am not sure of Cho's stances on any of these issues because she chose to prioritize her resources for a personal attack against an opponent from her own party. While Cho slings mud based on Tweets, Schiavo is actively involved in the community fighting to end the housing crisis. She was vocal in the fight to have John "City Staffer B" Lee come clean about his role in the trip to Vegas that ended up with his boss at the time, former City Councilmember Mitch Englander, pleading guilty in Federal Court. Her leadership is why I have endorsed Pilar Schiavo in this race.


(Image by Annie Cho for Assembly 2022)   Details   DMCA

Carl Petersen is a parent advocate for students with special education needs and public education. He is an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council and serves as the Education Chair. As a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race, he was endorsed by Network for Public Education (NPE) Action. Dr. Diane Ravitch has called him "a valiant fighter for public schools in Los Angeles." For links to his blogs, please visit www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com. Opinions are his own.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Carl Petersen Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council, a member of the LAUSD's CAC, and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, the Network for Public Education (NPE) Action endorsed him, and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a " (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Make it a Headline When Trump Actually Tells the Truth

California Senate Candidate Alison Hartson on Education

Three Headlines That Got Buried Last Week

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

If Money Continues to Talk, We're Screwed

Finding Hope in Florida

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 