Was I ever little?
Of course I was, but where is the proof?
I mean, if I ever have to prove it
all the evidence is disappearing
Now that my mother and father are gone
only my brother remembers me little. . .
And my sister, but then
they were little too.
So nobody really remembers
like I am wishing
Someone would remember me.
How my ears stuck out a little
And my eyes smiled.
I have a black and white image of myself
In the backyard by the pony's fence
in baggy pants and a jacket.
Not a memory. It's just a photo.
But I was that little.
Sandy, our Shetland pony
is hanging his head over the fence.
A lot has happened since then.
But I wish I could remember what was happening then
When I was little and
my eyes were smiling.