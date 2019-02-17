- Advertisement -

Was I ever little?

Of course I was, but where is the proof?



I mean, if I ever have to prove it

all the evidence is disappearing



Now that my mother and father are gone

only my brother remembers me little. . .



And my sister, but then

they were little too.



So nobody really remembers

like I am wishing



Someone would remember me.

How my ears stuck out a little



And my eyes smiled.

I have a black and white image of myself



In the backyard by the pony's fence

in baggy pants and a jacket.



Not a memory. It's just a photo.

But I was that little.



Sandy, our Shetland pony

is hanging his head over the fence.



A lot has happened since then.

But I wish I could remember what was happening then



When I was little and

my eyes were smiling.