Srebrenica Historical Project: Our website is a research tool -- use it!

For the last eleven years, our website has been the most respectable and comprehensive scholarly resource available on the internet about events in Srebrenica in July of 1995. On our website, we feature facts and issues, not personalities. We do not engage in idle polemics. Our mission is to collect evidence and to publish data-based arguments on this exceptionally important subject.

Our site was conceived to be a research tool. Its primary intended users are historians, political scientists, legal professionals, and journalists. We also welcome all interested members of the general public who wish to expand their knowledge about this major event of contemporary history, which took place at the close of the twentieth century. Srebrenica marked a watershed in relations between Serbs and Muslims, the two principal ethnic communities involved in the civil war in Bosnia and Herzegovina, 1992 1995. It has also shaped the way the Serbian people have been viewed over the last several decades.

As a consequence of the widespread perception of Srebrenica, or in contemporary usage the "Srebrenica narrative," quite apart from provable facts, relations between the Orthodox and Muslim communities in Bosnia currently appear to be irreparably damaged. That fact alone should be concerning for it adverse impact on peace and security in the Balkans. Furthermore, in its "narrative" version, Srebrenica has completely altered the way much of the world perceives the Serbian people. Largely because of Srebrenica, a nation that as recently as World War II was indubitably a victim of genocide, has now in the perception of many become identified as a perpetrator of that heinous crime. Finally, Srebrenica has also provoked numerous novelties in international law and jurisprudence, which are for the most part injurious to world peace and security. Standing out among them are ad hoc courts with their peculiar practices, including delivering draconian judgments against ethnically targeted individuals and pronouncing utterly baseless, but formally obligatory, historical assessments all in complete contravention of until recently undisputed legal norms and procedural principles. Additionally, the Srebrenica narrative (again, without necessarily any link to the facts) now constitutes the foundation of the lethal political doctrine of the "Right to protect" (R2P), which over two decades of its illegal application destroyed several million human lives and devastated numerous countries. All the above are to be counted as consequences of Srebrenica.

Srebrenica has, therefore, served as the pretext for significant precedents and wide-ranging effects in international relations and world affairs. For that reason alone, Srebrenica should be regarded as an issue of extraordinary importance.

Our NGO was founded in 2008 in the Netherlands and with the assistance of associates around the world (and here) since then has been working indefatigably to collect data about Srebrenica and critically assess "conventional wisdom" about it. Watch our British colleagues' superb video about the Hague Tribunal here. Our internet presentation is multilingual:

Topics on which we focus encompass the most important aspects of the Srebrenica controversy:

We invite you to visit our Srebrenica website, to recommend it to your friends and associates, and to use the information in this carefully assembled Srebrenica data bank to the best advantage and at every convenient opportunity.

