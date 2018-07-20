 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Warren confronts Trump nominee on family separation: 'That's a moral stain that will follow you'

By       Message Daily Kos       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 7/20/18

Author 38168
- Advertisement -

See original here


Kathy Kraninger
(Image by Elizabeth Warren)   Permission   Details   DMCA

What does Donald Trump's nominee to head the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau have to do with Trump's family separation policy? We don't know -- and that's the problem.

- Advertisement -

Sen. Elizabeth Warren pushed hard to pin Kathy Kraninger down during her confirmation hearing (watch the video below), but the nominee, who is currently at the Office of Management and Budget, twisted and dodged to avoid admitting to just what involvement she's had in tearing children from their parents. But despite all that dodging, Warren pinned Kraninger -- and the entire Senate -- down with the truth of what she's been participating in:

"These are innocent children who might be scarred forever because of this policy. It's fundamentally immoral -- and you, you, were a part of it, Ms. Kraninger. That's a moral stain that will follow you for the rest of your life.

"And if the Senate votes to give you a big promotion, then it is a stain on the senators who do so."

- Advertisement -

No amount of squirming and evading can get Kraninger out of that fundamental truth -- but based on her performance in the hearing, she'll never stop trying to weasel-word her way out of it. Warren had earlier noted that "for a month now, you've refused to respond to Ranking Member Brown's and my request for information, for documents relating to your role in child separations. And when we met in my office last week, you refused over and over to give me a straight answer about your role."

"So I'm going to ask you again, under oath," Warren continued. "Were you involved in any way in developing and implementing the policies that led this Administration to take thousands of children away from their parents at the border?" Kraninger dodged: she "had no role in setting the policy." But did she help develop or implement it? She dodged again. And again and again and again. According to Kraninger, simply answering whether she even worked on a plan to reunite children and parents torn apart by the Trump administration would be a "slippery slope."

After those repeated attempts to pin Kraninger down on how she was involved, Warren shifted her question, citing White House chief of staff John Kelly's own words that the family separation policy was intended as a deterrent to migrants, even asylum seekers. "The American Academy of Pediatrics says that being separated from their parents for weeks or months can cause these children irreparable, lifelong physical and psychological harm," Warren said. "Do you think purposefully inflicting that on innocent children is immoral?"

Kraninger dodged that question, too. Really, what else could she do? She could say that inflicting harm on children is immoral and enrage Trump, she could say it was moral and outrage the very concept of morality, or she could dodge. Warren wasn't having it. "It's a simple yes or no question. Do you believe that it is immoral to set up a plan whose deliberate intent is to inflict harm on children?"

"Senator it's not appropriate for me to provide my personal opinion and internal deliberations and discussions on this matter."

- Advertisement -

And then Warren was off and running, to that final conclusion that bears repeating:

"These are innocent children who might be scarred forever because of this policy. It's fundamentally immoral -- and you, you, were a part of it, Ms. Kraninger. That's a moral stain that will follow you for the rest of your life.

"And if the Senate votes to give you a big promotion, then it is a stain on the Senators who do so."

Watch the whole video:

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

articles reprinted from Dailykos.com

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Just Read FBI Deputy Director McCabe's Statement Regarding His Firing By Trump... Just Read It.

Rush Limbaugh's Sponsor List

Comcast favors Fox News, charges $204 more for MSNBC package. ACTION NEEDED

Ron Paul takes lead In Iowa, Newt Gingrich falls off cliff

Republican Bill Bans Non-Church Marriages

Did Jared just secure his family's real-estate empire by facilitating a palace coup in Saudi Arabia?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 