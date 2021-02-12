Warning to Republican Senators: Trump Will Die from 1000 Cuts. You Will Die With Him



In China and Viet Nam, Lingchi was a form of torture, in which prisoners were very slowly killed by slowly and gradually cutting off pieces of flesh. The pain Republican Senators feel as Trump faces growing charges and revelations will be the price they p

Here's a warning to Republican Senators considering impeachment. Trump is just beginning to die a thousand cuts.

He is being investigated in NY and GA and there will be far more investigations, prosecutions and charges against him now that he is vulnerable. The craven cowards who assaulted the Capitol will, in trying to save their skins

Nikki Haley is is one of many Republicans who have begun to throw Trump under the bus. She just said,

"We need to acknowledge he let us down," she told Politico magazine in an interview published Friday. "He went down a path he shouldn't have, and we shouldn't have followed him, and we shouldn't have listened to him. And we can't let that ever happen again."

This shift by Republicans, from supporting Trump to rejecting him will be happening again and again. Haley, Cheney and Kinzinger are leading the way, providing the cover for more to follow. As the investigations and lawsuits against Trump accumulate, Trump will become weaker and weaker. As the people who assaulted the Capitol face the reality that they were betrayed by Trump and betray him in return, Trump's support among the MAGA crowd will crash, as will his support among white supremacists, who were using him while he was in power.

As the thousand cuts start to draw blood, other people who were a part of the administration will find the courage to come out and tell the truth about how small and pathetic Trump was as president.

As the Biden administration continues to take over the government and dig up details of how Trump and his appointees did things, there will be hundreds of different cases that emerge of corruption, lying, illegality, incompetence and worse. It will come out that Trump costs people's lives.

All of these cuts will not only be cuts directly for Trump. They will also be cuts into the support of Trump by his loyal supporters.

They will also be cuts into the support of the Republican party. There are already a number of movements, like the Lincoln project, repudiating Trump and the Trump supporting Republican party.

And these cuts will be cuts on the reputations and legacies of the Republican Senators who, in the face of such strong evidence, betray democracy, betray justice and put the future of the United States at risk. Every new cut will be further evidence and further fresh reminder that the senators who vote to acquit Trump betrayed their oaths, betrayed their responsibilities and betrayed America.

