Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 2/12/21

Warning to Republican Senators: Trump Will Die from 1000 Cuts. You Will Die With Him

2 comments
In China and Viet Nam, Lingchi was a form of torture, in which prisoners were very slowly killed by slowly and gradually cutting off pieces of flesh. The pain Republican Senators feel as Trump faces growing charges and revelations will be the price they p
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Unknown authorUnknown author)   Details   Source   DMCA

Here's a warning to Republican Senators considering impeachment. Trump is just beginning to die a thousand cuts.

He is being investigated in NY and GA and there will be far more investigations, prosecutions and charges against him now that he is vulnerable. The craven cowards who assaulted the Capitol will, in trying to save their skins

Nikki Haley is is one of many Republicans who have begun to throw Trump under the bus. She just said,

"We need to acknowledge he let us down," she told Politico magazine in an interview published Friday. "He went down a path he shouldn't have, and we shouldn't have followed him, and we shouldn't have listened to him. And we can't let that ever happen again."

This shift by Republicans, from supporting Trump to rejecting him will be happening again and again. Haley, Cheney and Kinzinger are leading the way, providing the cover for more to follow. As the investigations and lawsuits against Trump accumulate, Trump will become weaker and weaker. As the people who assaulted the Capitol face the reality that they were betrayed by Trump and betray him in return, Trump's support among the MAGA crowd will crash, as will his support among white supremacists, who were using him while he was in power.

As the thousand cuts start to draw blood, other people who were a part of the administration will find the courage to come out and tell the truth about how small and pathetic Trump was as president.

As the Biden administration continues to take over the government and dig up details of how Trump and his appointees did things, there will be hundreds of different cases that emerge of corruption, lying, illegality, incompetence and worse. It will come out that Trump costs people's lives.

All of these cuts will not only be cuts directly for Trump. They will also be cuts into the support of Trump by his loyal supporters.

They will also be cuts into the support of the Republican party. There are already a number of movements, like the Lincoln project, repudiating Trump and the Trump supporting Republican party.

And these cuts will be cuts on the reputations and legacies of the Republican Senators who, in the face of such strong evidence, betray democracy, betray justice and put the future of the United States at risk. Every new cut will be further evidence and further fresh reminder that the senators who vote to acquit Trump betrayed their oaths, betrayed their responsibilities and betrayed America.

This will not end with a vote in the Senate.

 

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. 

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity  

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Al Hirschfield

Author 512932
(Member since Jan 20, 2019)
Interesting comment on an article in the Times the other day:

Huey Long was repeatedly impeached in Louisiana, bragged about it, rode it to get elected to the US Senate, was adored by his "base" and denounced as a corrupt fascist by "respectable" society. (Unlike Trump, however, he actually delivered benefits to his base- schoolbooks, roads, and bridges, more aggressive New Deal policies than FDR was initially willing to promote. ) I don't think the mob violence or the stain of an eloquent impeachment is going to hurt Trump, because it's just irrelevant to the faction that supports him, except that it serves to support the story that he's a strongman willing to fight and able to beat the Man who's out to get them.

Submitted on Friday, Feb 12, 2021 at 5:29:53 PM

Gary Brumback

Author 72187
(Member since Oct 1, 2011)
Our descendants later this century will die if decadent, corrupted Rs and Ds are still in office. Their corpocracy has guaranteed that Americans are asleep while America burns. A real ship of fools slowly going under.

Submitted on Friday, Feb 12, 2021 at 5:43:20 PM

