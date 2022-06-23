 
 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News    H3'ed 6/23/22

Warning to Dems from antiwar conservatives: Dems' militarism "is going to bite them pretty hard very soon"

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
The transpartisan* Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft held a zoom meeting today with antiwar conservatives: The New Right: Ukraine Marks Major Foreign Policy Shift Among Conservatives.

*The Quincy Institute is funded by both the Charles Koch Foundation and by George Soros' Open Societies Foundations, as well as other groups.

The meeting had discussion among antiwar conservatives about how to challenge the neocons in the Republicans Party. More and more conservatives are realizing that overseas wars harm America. Til now, the antiwar conservatives have been fringe (Trump, Tucker Carlson, libertarians) " one panelist complained that Congress quickly gives $40 billion to fight Ukraine but wasn't willing to give $5 billion to build a border wall " but support on the right for anti-interventionism is growing. For example, 11 U.S. Republican senators and 57 Republican House members voted against giving $40 billion towards Ukraine's war with Russia, while every Democrat voted for it.

One of the panelists was Mollie Ziegler Hemingway, editor-in-chief at The Federalist, a Senior Journalism Fellow at Hillsdale College, and a Fox News contributor. Her video is a warning to the Democratic Party about its embracing of out-of-control militarism. She says:

There hasn't really been any movement on the left to speak against unwise foreign policy that is happening from their open party. But it's also been an issue that has helped conservatives kinda grow in this way because being opposed to unwise foreign policy now seems to be this thing on the right that's not anywhere else. But the number one thing that you can learn from the right is that interventionist wars are absolutely politically toxic and they harm the political interests of the party that is aligned with them. Washington D.C. has loved this era where they were able to get their wars " which they love " but make Republicans responsible for them so that they don't actually have too much power in D.C. It's like this win-win for them. Americans tend not to like unwise interventionist wars. They're very supportive of strong foreign policy, and occasionally that might mean use of military. But the number one thing that the left can learn is that this thing that they're going on right now is going to come and bite them pretty hard very soon.

Mollie Ziegler Hemingway
Mollie Ziegler Hemingway
(Image by Donald A. Smith)   Details   DMCA
Democratic Precinct Committee Officer, activist, writer, and programmer.
 

