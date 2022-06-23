The transpartisan* Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft held a zoom meeting today with antiwar conservatives: The New Right: Ukraine Marks Major Foreign Policy Shift Among Conservatives.

*The Quincy Institute is funded by both the Charles Koch Foundation and by George Soros' Open Societies Foundations, as well as other groups.

The meeting had discussion among antiwar conservatives about how to challenge the neocons in the Republicans Party. More and more conservatives are realizing that overseas wars harm America. Til now, the antiwar conservatives have been fringe (Trump, Tucker Carlson, libertarians) " one panelist complained that Congress quickly gives $40 billion to fight Ukraine but wasn't willing to give $5 billion to build a border wall " but support on the right for anti-interventionism is growing. For example, 11 U.S. Republican senators and 57 Republican House members voted against giving $40 billion towards Ukraine's war with Russia, while every Democrat voted for it.

One of the panelists was Mollie Ziegler Hemingway, editor-in-chief at The Federalist, a Senior Journalism Fellow at Hillsdale College, and a Fox News contributor. Her video is a warning to the Democratic Party about its embracing of out-of-control militarism. She says: