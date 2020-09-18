 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 7 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 9/18/20

Warning: Trump and his Rioters can win using "The XII"

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 1833
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Greg Palast
Become a Fan
  (68 fans)

From Greg Palast Website

Election won by Fire and Fury -- and Loophole in Constitution

Charlottesville 2017-Rehearsal for November 2020
Charlottesville 2017-Rehearsal for November 2020
(Image by By Z.D. Roberts for the Palast Investigative Fund)   Details   DMCA

Don't say I didn't warn you. Six weeks ago, I told Naomi Wolf, on air, that President Donald Trump can win via a constitutional coup d'e'tatvia the first-ever use of the 12th Amendment. And yesterday, Trump let the cat out of the bag: he expects to invoke the 12th Amendment loophole.

He said, "You think November 3 [decides the election]...at a certain point it goes to Congress." He was giving away what his minions must have told him: you'll win using Amendment XII."

Here's what I said on August 5. (And thanks to Thom Hartmann for first warning about a "coup d'e'tat by XII."):

"I want people to think about this carefully. For example, the Gucci Riot with Roger Stone back in 2000 where we saw $1,200 an hour consultants banging on the windows and stopping the vote count. Now we'll get Boogaloo Boys in Hawaiian shirts with crowbars and pipes who will be smashing the buildings, Molotov cocktails thrown into post offices because our president has said there are a million ballots in these 12 Post Offices from Venezuela and we have to stop the election from being stolen.

"There will be protests in the streets on both sides. We already had the test run in Portland. It's a test run of the unmarked SUVs picking up people as if we were in Peronist Argentina.

"And what I'm worried about is that, for example, the Florida legislature, you'll have two Post Offices on fire, the Miami-Dade County Clerk's Office is shut down because it's too dangerous to go in because of the Boogaloo Boys and the Proud Boys. Then what happens is, the rabidly Republican legislature of Florida says it's too much mayhem, we can't count the votes in time.

"I expect Florida will have 6 million mail-in ballots. The GOP-controlled Florida Legislature will say, we can't count them in time, so we're not going to certify the election.

"Republicans, who control the legislature, of Michigan, will also say, 'We can't certify the election.'

"Imagine: Detroit is in flames and Milwaukee's in flames. They won't certify the results.

"So, you have three Republican legislatures say it's mayhem in the streets, it's martial law, we've had curfews, we can't count the ballots. Therefore, there will be no certification. As a result, no candidate gets 270 votes in the Electoral College because they don't send the electors.

"Real simple: you don't certify the election, you can't send your electors, no one gets 270 electoral votes. Then, under the 12th Amendment it goes to the House.

"But it's not Nancy Pelosi who makes the decision. Each state gets a single vote. Wyoming gets the same vote as New York, and Donald Trump is re-elected constitutionally because our cities are in flames.

"What's the solution? Massive in-person early voting. Go mid-week when there are no lines. Bring mask, gloves, sanitizer, ID and resolve."

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Greg Palast Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Greg Palast's investigative reports appear in Rolling Stone, the Guardian and on BBC Television. His latest film, The Best Democracy Money Can Buy, on how Donald Trump stole the 2016 election, is available on Amazon. Palast is Patron of the Trinity (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

UAW Files Charges Against Romney for Auto Bail-Out Profiteering

Placebo Ballots: Stealing California From Bernie Using an Old GOP Vote-Snatching Trick

Aaron Swartz Died For Piers Morgan's Sins

TrumpCare dies, XL flies -- and the secret winner is...

The Confidential Memo at the Heart of the Global Financial Crisis

GREECE'D: We Voted 'No' to slavery, but 'Yes' to our chains

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Robert Gormley

Become a Fan
Author 42289
(Member since Dec 12, 2009), 886 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

I just had to laugh when I saw the photo of the bald guy with

dark glasses. Why do I think of people like this when I think of

Trump supporters? This guy has it all: bald head, beard, dark

glasses, tattoo of swastika, and the camouflaged shorts.

Submitted on Friday, Sep 18, 2020 at 6:44:59 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 