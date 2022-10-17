"War was, and is, never far off"* followed by note

I'm going to town today

For no good reason

But because I am restless





But war was, and is, never far off





I woke up today

Hearing you downstairs

Feeding the cats





But war was, and is, never far off





We both agree

This is the most beautiful fall in memory

It's the burnt orange in the late sun





But war was, and is, never far off





The colors of the foliage

Will not release me

Until the sun has set





But war was, and is, never far off





The sun has set

I am writing from the fringes

Seeing myself in a mountain





But war was, and is, never far off





"""""""".

* Ouoting Dennis Zhou from his review of Wong May's translation of Tang Dynasty poets for the 21st century.

Sometimes poetry comes easy. When I was younger I just wrote like crazy. I didn't think about getting it right because there was an urgency to my poetic. Metaphors came with their own momentum like ocean waves that, when they reached the beach or breakwater of my notebook or scrap of paper, would crash and recede to be followed by another. As I grow older, my writing is still a little like that (thank god), but, now I have my favorites -- waves I mean. I want and anticipate more of a relationship with my poetic.

And woe to the poet who has tamed the source of their inspiration.

You can't capture a wave in a photograph. Well, maybe it is possible but I have yet to see a photographer succeed in framing the energy or spirit of a wave. By the same token, you have to be careful when poems come with little conscious effort. It's easy to feel like a charlatan. I have seen poets, mostly seasoned poets, who write great stuff, but, based on the high water mark set by their best earlier work, they seem to be sleep-walking, or "painting from a photograph", or staying with the photograph-metaphor, writing for the frame. I don't want this to be me. (I'm talking about how writing around a pithy refrain, as I did in this poem, can be like "writing for the frame".)

One last thought: When Westerners write original haiku it often comes across as bad translation. That is because haiku arose from a non-Western culture. Translation of Chinese characters into English is not possible. Why would you do it? It seems like a waste of talent to me. (I believe you can glean more haiku from studying a traditional Chinese brush painting than you can from reading any English translation.) It's hard enough to be true to our own experience, our own poetic, even when we are writing in our own homegrown idiom.

