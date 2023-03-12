 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 3/12/23

War on Drugs: Terror Kingpins Condemn "Terrorist Organizations"

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp

Operation mallorca raid DEA.
Operation mallorca raid DEA.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: DEA)   Details   Source   DMCA
Hill's drug warriors self-injected their latest fix of high dudgeon in early March, after the abduction of four Americans -- two of whom were subsequently murdered -- by drug traffickers in Mexico. On March 8, US Senators Roger Marshall (R-KS) and Rick Scott (F-FL) announced proposed legislation to designate Mexican drug cartels as "terrorist organizations."

Marshall admitted more than he probably intended on the subject when he described the abductions/murders as "a tragedy and a symptom of a larger problem stemming from the culture supported by our national leadership."

Why do Mexican drug cartels exist? Why do they smuggle cocaine, heroin, and other substances into the US? Why are they willing to kill to protect their turf and snuff out competition?

Because, as Willie Sutton supposedly said when asked why he robbed banks, "that's where the money is."

Why is that where the money is?

Because politicians like Roger Marshall and Rick Scott want it there, that's why.

After a century of the "war on drugs," a few lessons which were obvious from its beginning remain glaringly so.

Lesson 1: Some people like to use drugs, and are going to do so whether they have Marshall and Scott's permission to do so or not.

Lesson 2: Most people like to make money, and some are going to do so by providing drug users with drugs, whether they have Marshall and Scott's permission to do so or not.

Lesson 3: The kind of people who are willing to make money without the permission of Marshall and Scott are also willing to kill to keep making that money.

Lesson 4: There's nothing Marshall and Scott can do to change Lessons 1, 2, and 3.

Those lessons explain why we don't very often see aspirin or beer distributors gunning their rivals down on the street.

When customers can walk into a variety of stores to buy what they want (in known quantity, quality, and strength), and when trade disputes can be settled with lawyers rather than with guns, everyone's a lot safer.

Marshall and Scott don't want you to be safer. They want you, and those who sell you the things you want, to live in terror of their disapproval. They are, in a word, terrorists.

Oddly enough, they're also both veteran drug dealers themselves -- Marshall as a prescription-writing obstetrician, and Scott as a "healthcare executive" who parlayed a fortune made facilitating Medicare fraud into a career in politics.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

2020: I'm So Sick of Superlatives

America Doesn't Have Presidential Debates, But It Should

Hypocrisy Alert: Republicans Agreed with Ocasio-Cortez Until About One Minute Ago

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

Finally, Evidence of Russian Election Meddling ... Oh, Wait

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend