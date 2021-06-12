 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 6/12/21

War Is Making Us Poor!

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   2 comments
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Rachel
Become a Fan
  (44 fans)


(Image by John Rachel, Novelist and Political Essayist)   Details   DMCA

Probably most, if not all of you, attended my 1040 For Peace Zoom presentation the other night, and experienced first hand my riveting, rollicking, good-time performance. In fact, I was so spectacular that Netflix will be releasing it as a full-length feature film called "What John Rachel Can Teach Jordan Peterson About Being Sexy". I can't say I'm happy about the title, but they think it'll appeal to their typical viewers.

If you want to see the video of the Zoom conference, it's available on YouTube HERE. I planned to have Hans Zimmer do the soundtrack but we came up $2 million short in the production budget.

Anyway . . . if you're still with me, let me get to the point of this article.

In the Q&A of the Zoom session, I talked about asymmetrical warfare.

Now we all know what 'asymmetry' means when it comes to military conflict. One country drops a few bombs. The bombed country responds not in-kind, but in another fashion: a cyber attack, a psyops, biochemical attack, they hack into elections (thank you, Rachel Maddow, for bringing us up to speed on that!), they put LSD in the drinking water.

But I made a point which I think is very important in understanding how misguided, arguably insane, our military priorities and spending are.

Here it is.

Within kinetic warfare itself -- bombs, missiles, soldiers, planes, submarines, tanks -- there's also a profound asymmetry. And the asymmetry is the difference between OFFENSIVE WARFARE and DEFENSIVE WARFARE.

First off, let's be clear about something: Defending one's own nation is much easier and less expensive than attacking another nation, because first of all the positioning of military assets is at the outset opposite, then what is used in the engagement of the enemy and how the enemy is engaged is dramatically different.

Okay . . .

Countless times, we've heard this question over and over: Why is it that the U.S. spends more on military than the next 9 countries combined?

Why is it the combined defense budget of the U.S. and NATO, which in 2020 came in at over a trillion dollars ($1.028 trillion) is four times the combined defense budgets of China ($237 billion) and Russia ($48 billion)?

FOUR TIMES as big!

Yet, we always hear and are now hearing even louder than ever the harangue from the generals and other military planners that WE NEED MORE! More equipment, more troops deployed, more bombs, more ships, more missiles.

MORE MONEY!

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Supported 2   Must Read 1   Well Said 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

John Rachel Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John Rachel has a B.A. in Philosophy, and has written eight novels and three political non-fiction books. His political articles have appeared at OpEdNews, Russia Insider, The Greanville Post, and other alternative media outlets. Since (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Be Afraid ... Be Very Afraid!

Obama Surrounds Himself With Neocons and Other Hawkish Lunatics

Trump's Gone Too Far This Time!

Freedom of the Press

Isn't it Time to Stop America's Ugly Game of Thrones Business?

Ten Commandments For A New American Century

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 2, 2011), 44 fans, 94 articles, 4194 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

  New Content

Lying by omission is a favorite trick of the warmongers. In the latest weepy cries for more military expansion and ever more bloated DOD budgets, we are given a textbook example of the kind of lying that's become standard procedure for our war-crazed leaders.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 12, 2021 at 12:53:41 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Chuck Nafziger

Become a Fan
Author 24101
(Member since Oct 12, 2008), 18 fans, 8 articles, 17 quicklinks, 2712 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

I figured this out when the US government said they would pay me $30/month to get shot at or blown up in Vietnam. I hope some of the younger folks figure this out.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 12, 2021 at 1:25:26 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 