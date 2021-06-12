War Is Making Us Poor!

Probably most, if not all of you, attended my 1040 For Peace Zoom presentation the other night, and experienced first hand my riveting, rollicking, good-time performance. In fact, I was so spectacular that Netflix will be releasing it as a full-length feature film called "What John Rachel Can Teach Jordan Peterson About Being Sexy". I can't say I'm happy about the title, but they think it'll appeal to their typical viewers.

If you want to see the video of the Zoom conference, it's available on YouTube HERE. I planned to have Hans Zimmer do the soundtrack but we came up $2 million short in the production budget.

Anyway . . . if you're still with me, let me get to the point of this article.

In the Q&A of the Zoom session, I talked about asymmetrical warfare.

Now we all know what 'asymmetry' means when it comes to military conflict. One country drops a few bombs. The bombed country responds not in-kind, but in another fashion: a cyber attack, a psyops, biochemical attack, they hack into elections (thank you, Rachel Maddow, for bringing us up to speed on that!), they put LSD in the drinking water.

But I made a point which I think is very important in understanding how misguided, arguably insane, our military priorities and spending are.

Here it is.

Within kinetic warfare itself -- bombs, missiles, soldiers, planes, submarines, tanks -- there's also a profound asymmetry. And the asymmetry is the difference between OFFENSIVE WARFARE and DEFENSIVE WARFARE.

First off, let's be clear about something: Defending one's own nation is much easier and less expensive than attacking another nation, because first of all the positioning of military assets is at the outset opposite, then what is used in the engagement of the enemy and how the enemy is engaged is dramatically different.

Okay . . .

Countless times, we've heard this question over and over: Why is it that the U.S. spends more on military than the next 9 countries combined?

Why is it the combined defense budget of the U.S. and NATO, which in 2020 came in at over a trillion dollars ($1.028 trillion) is four times the combined defense budgets of China ($237 billion) and Russia ($48 billion)?

FOUR TIMES as big!

Yet, we always hear and are now hearing even louder than ever the harangue from the generals and other military planners that WE NEED MORE! More equipment, more troops deployed, more bombs, more ships, more missiles.

MORE MONEY!

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).