This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

On May Day 2020, I participated in a Webinar on the COVID-19 crisis. As I explained, now more than ever we need international solidarity, but if anything, the world's major powers seem to be inclining toward a more warlike posture.

The title of my presentation, which can be seen here, was "War in the time of Coronavirus":